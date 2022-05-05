Such an odd attempt to use faith to passive-aggressively support abortion.

Did Hen Mazzig think it would mean more for him to say he’s a man, and he’s a Jewish man, in his efforts to support women being in charge of their own damn bodies? We thought men weren’t allowed to have an opinion on abortion since they don’t have a uterus.

But then again, for the last couple of years, the same people who said ‘no uterus, no opinion’ have started pretending men can have babies, going as far as to refer to mothers as ‘birthing bodies’ so what the Hell do we know?

This just seems … weird.

Alrighty then.

