Such an odd attempt to use faith to passive-aggressively support abortion.

Did Hen Mazzig think it would mean more for him to say he’s a man, and he’s a Jewish man, in his efforts to support women being in charge of their own damn bodies? We thought men weren’t allowed to have an opinion on abortion since they don’t have a uterus.

But then again, for the last couple of years, the same people who said ‘no uterus, no opinion’ have started pretending men can have babies, going as far as to refer to mothers as ‘birthing bodies’ so what the Hell do we know?

This just seems … weird.

I am a man. I am a Jewish man. And I know women should be in charge of their own damn bodies. — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 3, 2022

Alrighty then.

Since when Tora supports abortion? Or Tora is important only when occupying people's land? https://t.co/oV9I5lPGkE — Jewish Story (@yahudibilimci) May 5, 2022

Write back when women can make babies without a man's input. https://t.co/OWIbcHKhR3 — Nick Searcy, INT'L FILM & TV STAR SINCE 1776 (@yesnicksearcy) May 5, 2022

Maybe pause to consider what Judaism actually has to say about the matter. Our religion does not condone wanton prenatal infanticide. cc: @ymenken https://t.co/mtvgYPKdFU https://t.co/ewi1U38bdu — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) May 5, 2022

I am a man I am a Jewish man. And I know how the constitutional process of law works in the United States. Fail to follow that constitutional process- and Roe V Wade gets overturned- the inevitable https://t.co/6DQN5uVCYd — James David Snider (@PresidentSnider) May 3, 2022

Crazy stuff, right?

Yes. They should. But once they are pregnant with another life, they can’t decide to commit murder. — Mrz.T (@MaeTellu) May 3, 2022

Because you are a man, I'm told your opinion does not matter by those very same women. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) May 5, 2022

Jesus was a Jewish man, I think he would be team baby — Anne Hicks (@anne_hicks) May 3, 2022

Yeah.

We think so too.

***

