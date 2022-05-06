Poor Mazie Hirono, she just ain’t the brightest crayon in the box.

First and foremost, if Roe v. Wade is overturned abortion will not be banned. We get it, Democrats need people to be stupid enough to think that’s the case so they’ll throw a fit and maybe inspire the base to support them at least a little in November, but it’s just not the truth.

Granted, we know Democrats aren’t exactly concerned with the truth but still.

Secondly, the government is not forcing any woman to have a child – women don’t just magically get pregnant and even when we do get pregnant, regulating abortion doesn’t equal the government forcing women to have children.

And thirdly, Mazie must not be familiar with the draft.

Case in point:

I can’t think of a single comparable thing that the government can do to men that even comes close to forcing a woman to have a child. Can you? — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) May 5, 2022

As a famous bunny once said, ‘What a maroon.’

Is this a parody account? — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) May 6, 2022

You do worse to men. — Jesse Pinkman’s Roomba (@corrcomm) May 6, 2022

Two grandfathers WWI. Father and three uncles WWII. Two uncles Korea. Two cousins Vietnam. All combat vets. Start there. — Bicycle Boy (@mcandrus) May 6, 2022

You had me at "I can't think" — Ministry of Truth (@stressjudo) May 6, 2022

If she had stopped there at LEAST she would have been somewhat accurate.

Making us, and us alone, sign up for the military draft and fight wars? #just_sayin — Wilfred Reilly (@wil_da_beast630) May 6, 2022

The draft. I have two daughters and a son, &only one had to register. It's not active now, but our sons are all in the system.

As for "forced to have a child," this is't the 1970's. If you CAN'T be pregnant take advantage of myriad free, widely available birth control options — Suzanne (@catholicmom2) May 6, 2022

Selective Service comes to mind, ma'am — MDub, Pete's human (@emmdub559) May 6, 2022

Yeah, ma’am.

***

