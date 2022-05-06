Former Biden senior advisor Symone Sanders is fussy about the 6ft fences that have gone up outside SCOTUS. She thinks people who are ‘rightfully upset’ should be able to protest on the steps, and under normal circumstances, she might even have a point.

But this is 2022 and the Left’s idea of protesting looks a lot like rioting.

Just sayin’.

Why are there are 6ft+ tall fences outside of the Supreme Court? B/c people are rightfully upset about the impending erosion of women's ability to make decisions about their own bodies? For weeks, folks were warned protests could turn violent before Jan 6th &I saw not 1 fence! — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 6, 2022

Unless a credible and real threat, I do not think people should be kept from making their voices heard on the steps of the United States Supreme Court. — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 6, 2022

Guess Symone thinks an insurrection is ok when her side wants to do it.

Maybe she missed how pro-aborts behaved when Brett Kavanaugh was nominated for SCOTUS? Not to mention we know these activists have threatened to protest SCOTUS justices at home and mothers at churches this weekend so c’mon, there is clearly a credible and real threat.

As for January 6, if she’s fussy because there were no fences up then, she should talk to Nancy Pelosi.

Your girl Nancy Pelosi was in charge of not putting up a single fence before January 6, even though everyone with a brain told her security needed to be ramped up because of the size of the expected protest. Why’d Nancy Pelosi refuse to secure the Capitol? https://t.co/kiKBsv1Dxj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) May 6, 2022

So yeah, ask Nancy.

Symone, are you actually excusing possible riots/lack of protection for the Justices by saying well, “people are rightfully upset about the impending erosion” of women’s “right to choose”? Sorry, but riots aren’t good just because they have your political views. 😒 — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) May 6, 2022

I'm so sorry this is happening to you. https://t.co/yRt8uteDyc — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 6, 2022

Right?

Poor dear.

A really bad thing happened on Jan 6 and now authorities are being more cautious to prevent another such thing from happening and Symone Sanders sees this as some sort of hypocrisy. I guess they should take the fences down and shrug if another Jan 6 happens because whataboutism? https://t.co/bFT7sTiLYJ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) May 6, 2022

New MSNBC host, following her former colleagues at the White House in seeing no problem with harassment of Supreme Court justices. https://t.co/eWmBF8sq2i — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 6, 2022

BECAUSE PEOPLE ARE RIGHTFULLY UPSET AND STUFF.

Hey @SymoneDSanders – protestors are threatening Justices at their Houses and the White House you used to work for encouraged it yesterday. Of course they're going to put up fences. https://t.co/skjnzt7OeK — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 6, 2022

… the White House she used to work for encouraged it.

Wow.

And true.

***

