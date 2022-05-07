You know who doesn’t have a brain?

Eric Swalwell.

Or you know what, maybe he’s missing a heart because this tweet is just hateful on so many levels. A normal person, a person with even a smidge of humanity, knows one death doesn’t somehow make another death ok or less horrible. Especially when talking about children.

Including the unborn.

This guy just sucks.

You know who had a heartbeat? Every child murdered in their school because Republicans are the party of mass shooters. This isn’t about heartbeats. This is about criminalizing women. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) May 7, 2022

Classy as ever, Eric. Sure Feng Feng approves.

You know who had a heart beat? That Chinese spy you slept with. — Jags Board Game & Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) May 7, 2022

You're really losing it here. And if you think all mass shooters are republican, you are beyond reason. — Not a Biologist (@spongeworthy2) May 7, 2022

"Republicans are the party of mass shooters" God those idiots have zero shame at all. The good thing is it doesn't convince ANYONE of that kind of stupidity… It just gets people like himself to nod approvingly. — Passably Affable (@tbrusletten) May 7, 2022

63 million heartbeats. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) May 7, 2022

pic.twitter.com/F18TV5vZ7l — DEPLORABLE CLINGER DREG ULTRA MAGA Kstadt (@Kstadt61) May 7, 2022

Can’t have it both ways, Democrats.

Yet those shooter overwhelmingly turn out to be leftists. I'm not disappointed you lie, that's expected. However, as a member of Congress I expect better lies and a more professional class of liar. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) May 7, 2022

Ok smart guy, let’s make a deal. We will ban firearms in schools and ban abortion. Win Win — Texas Garabedian (@TexasGarabedian) May 7, 2022

They’ll never do it.

Abortion is one of their sacraments at this point.

“Let’s murder millions of babies so I can dunk on people with a couple dozen examples.” Also, most mass shooters aren’t done by republicans. I’m sure you can figure it out. — Whisky N Cigars (@whisky_n_cigars) May 7, 2022

No one ever accused Eric of being a great thinker.

He’s an elected troll who we can’t wait to see investigated when Republicans take the House in November.

And so do unborn children. Stop exploiting the deaths of innocent children to advocate for the deaths of other innocent children. — Lucy Rogers (@asfaloth_12) May 7, 2022

And that’s what it really boils down to.

Grow a soul, Eric.

***

