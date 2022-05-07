You know who doesn’t have a brain?

Eric Swalwell.

Or you know what, maybe he’s missing a heart because this tweet is just hateful on so many levels. A normal person, a person with even a smidge of humanity, knows one death doesn’t somehow make another death ok or less horrible. Especially when talking about children.

Including the unborn.

This guy just sucks.

Classy as ever, Eric. Sure Feng Feng approves.

Can’t have it both ways, Democrats.

They’ll never do it.

Abortion is one of their sacraments at this point.

No one ever accused Eric of being a great thinker.

He’s an elected troll who we can’t wait to see investigated when Republicans take the House in November.

And that’s what it really boils down to.

Grow a soul, Eric.

Tags: abortionEric SwalwellFeng FengRoeschool shootingsSCOTUS

