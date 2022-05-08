Gotta love how pro-aborts exploit miscarriages to defend abortion.

Crazy how states plan to criminally investigate every miscarriage (which happen in approx 1 in 4 pregnancies BTW) yet they don’t “have the resources” to test rape kits or enforce restraining orders 🤔 — Kenyon Laing (@KenyonLaing) May 6, 2022

Ya’ know, if reversing Roe is as horrible as they say it would be, they wouldn’t have to keep making this crap up. But the reality is that many people who support Roe don’t really understand what happens when it’s overturned. It simply puts the legality of abortion back on the states.

That’s it.

Abortion is not banned.

And we are not seeing ANYTHING about any states criminally investigating miscarriages.

Gonna need a citation on that, kitten. — Secret Amish Man (@AmishSecreto) May 7, 2022

None of this is true. The left keeps claiming this is a winning issue for them, but they have to keep telling these lies because they can't morally justify what an abortion i — Scottergate (@Scottergate) May 8, 2022

If you were on the right side, there wouldn't be a need for all the lies. https://t.co/uNz3jkexhH — Rachel (@rachelwiechman) May 8, 2022

Seriously.

Paging the Department of Homeland Security's Misinformation Police! What's that? Oh this is the "good misinformation" but you can sing some Mary Poppins shit if I like? Sure, why not. https://t.co/U1WylwDy39 — Cranky "Ultra MAGA Lite" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 8, 2022

We aren’t holding our breath.

Although, if we’re being honest, her tweet did exactly what she wanted because the frothy-mouthed pro-aborts don’t care if this is reality or not.

Look at these people:

I’m also looking forward to seeing all of the men be like “wHy WoN’t WoMeN hAvE sEx WiTh Us?!??” As if their vibrators don’t already do a better job AND not get them pregnant — Lane Perkins, BM, MM, DM (@LARPGamesDM) May 6, 2022

Right. Men everywhere will wonder why they can’t have sex with horrible women.

*eye roll*

AND THAT’S A DUDE. We think.

We should probably be careful ‘assigning’ gender here.

Also looking forward to hearing from the men that say wives have a marital duty to submit sexually when a husband is horny, but also women should refrain from sex if they don't want to be pregnant. — The Road Jess Travelled (@JessPected) May 7, 2022

Sweet baby Jeebus, who are these people? What century do they think this is?

this war on women is literally terrifying. https://t.co/4JoSoc4Amt — kayla (@spreadsomesun) May 8, 2022

Oy.

It’s almost like they just don’t care about women 🤔 https://t.co/zPXwioxHS5 — HOST BODIES VOTE (@Otis999999) May 8, 2022

So now we can say women?

Strange.

oh my god this one ‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/7mzeLwI0gm — t (@taylorrhelms) May 7, 2022

As if a miscarriage isn’t already traumatic enough… https://t.co/jGuYbDbceS — Kiana. 🌺💕 (@kianadawn) May 8, 2022

They exploit it to defend abortion.

Yup.

Again, if they had a real argument they wouldn’t have to keep making crap up.

