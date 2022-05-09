This may be Jen Psaki’s final week as White House press secretary, but don’t let that fool you into thinking that she’s just gonna coast until it’s time for her to say goodbye and fulfill her destiny as MSNBC talking head. No sir, she takes this job as seriously as she ever did.

But don’t take our word for it; see for yourselves. When it comes to threats of violence against Supreme Court Justices, the kinds of threats that require non-scalable fencing around the Supreme Court, Psaki doesn’t mess around:

.@POTUS strongly believes in the Constitutional right to protest. But that should never include violence, threats, or vandalism. Judges perform an incredibly important function in our society, and they must be able to do their jobs without concern for their personal safety. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 9, 2022

Wow. Such authoritative. Much forceful.

It’s also a hot, steaming load of BS.

After protests at Supreme Court Justices homes over the weekend, the White House attempts to walk back its failure to condemn these (illegal) protests. https://t.co/8BVaYr035y — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 9, 2022

Hell yeah, she did.

she had an opportunity to say this from the podium but declined https://t.co/U7vEFcQMtH — Dr. Richard Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) May 9, 2022

She did. We all heard her.

Previously, Psaki said, "I don’t have an official U.S. government position on where people protest” and that Biden did not have a "view on that” and called the issue a distraction. "I think we shouldn’t lose the point here,” she said.https://t.co/7K5nwkC0WU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 9, 2022

Oops. ~ Jen Psaki — BiasedGirl (@BiasedGirl) May 9, 2022

She said people were just being passionate!

Biden White House reverses course. Previously said their only position on these threats was that people are passionate… https://t.co/HtwrKuOYjJ — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 9, 2022

So… this couldn't have been said on Friday, prior to the "protests" ? https://t.co/MRiSN9Q5nZ — aka Brandon's Hasenflustern (@el_yardo) May 9, 2022

It could’ve been said prior to the protests … she just chose not to say it. And she made that choice very, very deliberately.

“We have no position” when you’re representing the presidency IS a position. — Jay (@OneFineJay) May 9, 2022

Damn straight. A pretty powerful position, to boot.

And we have no reason to believe Psaki about this, just like we have no reason to believe her about anything. On a matter as important as threats against Supreme Court Justices lives, Joe Biden — the President of the United States — can’t even be bothered to speak out.

Joe Biden hasn’t personally addressed this at all, spending his weekend in Delawarehttps://t.co/7K5nwkC0WU — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) May 9, 2022

Perhaps someone should fill Joe in on what’s been happening lately.

So does POTUS now have a view on publishing justices’ addresses online to facilitate “passionate” agitators showing up at their homes? https://t.co/aqGoXx1Hh1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 9, 2022

Probably safe to assume that the White House supports it.

