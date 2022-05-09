Elon Musk tweeted out something somewhat morbid and disconcerting about dying under mysterious circumstances.
If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022
We know Elon was joking … or was he?
Hrm.
OF COURSE HE WAS.
It’s not like he has information on the Clintons or anything, right? RIGHT?!
If that happens can I have Twitter
— MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 9, 2022
Hey, always being proactive …
Ok
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022
See, the man is a giver.
Elon’s mom was NOT amused.
That’s not funny😠😠 https://t.co/KgLAzY3F8s
— Maye Musk (@mayemusk) May 9, 2022
But the Hillary Clinton jokes were pretty damn funny.
Especially from Ted Cruz:
Make sure Hillary doesn’t visit you in jail. https://t.co/Dgwc5jtd8y
— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 9, 2022
And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
Wait… What do you know about Hillary Clinton??
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 9, 2022
Do you have dirt on the Clintons?
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 9, 2022
Sounds like you found some evidence to implicate Hillary in the Twitter vaults pic.twitter.com/kDks0zpcpx
— Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 9, 2022
I’ll never forget this. https://t.co/sC5r21QDmi
— Stephen (@spcomstock) May 9, 2022
Whoa.
We had forgotten about that.
Crazy stuff. *adjusts tinfoil*
we must protect this man at all costs
— Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 9, 2022
Amen.
***
