Elon Musk tweeted out something somewhat morbid and disconcerting about dying under mysterious circumstances.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

We know Elon was joking … or was he?

Hrm.

OF COURSE HE WAS.

It’s not like he has information on the Clintons or anything, right? RIGHT?!

If that happens can I have Twitter — MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 9, 2022

Hey, always being proactive …

Ok — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

See, the man is a giver.

Elon’s mom was NOT amused.

But the Hillary Clinton jokes were pretty damn funny.

Especially from Ted Cruz:

Make sure Hillary doesn’t visit you in jail. https://t.co/Dgwc5jtd8y — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 9, 2022

And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Wait… What do you know about Hillary Clinton?? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 9, 2022

Do you have dirt on the Clintons? — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 9, 2022

Sounds like you found some evidence to implicate Hillary in the Twitter vaults pic.twitter.com/kDks0zpcpx — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 9, 2022

Whoa.

We had forgotten about that.

Crazy stuff. *adjusts tinfoil*

we must protect this man at all costs — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 9, 2022

Amen.

***

