Elon Musk tweeted out something somewhat morbid and disconcerting about dying under mysterious circumstances.

We know Elon was joking … or was he?

Hrm.

OF COURSE HE WAS.

It’s not like he has information on the Clintons or anything, right? RIGHT?!

Hey, always being proactive …

Trending

See, the man is a giver.

Elon’s mom was NOT amused.

But the Hillary Clinton jokes were pretty damn funny.

Especially from Ted Cruz:

And that was just the tip of the iceberg.

Whoa.

We had forgotten about that.

Crazy stuff. *adjusts tinfoil*

Amen.

***

Related:

‘PROFOUNDLY offensive’: Sen. Tammy Duckworth using Mother’s Day to literally push for ABORTION does not go well, like at all

Cheese slid OFF his cracker: Steve Schmidt went off the RAILS for 32 hours on Twitter … here are some of his more insane tweets

Run you COWARD! Blue-check ‘reporter’ DELETES account after being DRAGGED mercilessly over tweet calling for MORE violence against pro-life

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Elon MuskHillary ClintonMysterious Death

Recommended Twitchy Video