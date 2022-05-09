Tammy Duckworth is giving Mazie Hirono a run for her horrible, pro-abort, crazy money … almost. We’re not sure anyone can out-crazy Hirono’s tweet asking if the government does anything to men like forcing women to have babies but this is a close second.

Gotta love how these harpies used Mother’s Day to push abortion.

Super classy, as ever.

Mom deserves a senator who will make sure she can abort as many babies as she wants.

Gosh, Tammy should write for Hallmark.

Trending

PROFOUNDLY offensive.

No, no she did not.

Every day is a good day to push abortion if you’re a Democrat.

Duh.

Don’t be too hard on her. She’s not a biologist so she can’t likely define what a woman is, let alone a mother.

And to think, there are actually senators who are even denser than Tammy.

Let that sink in for a minute.

***

Related:

Cheese slid OFF his cracker: Steve Schmidt went off the RAILS for 32 hours on Twitter … here are some of his more insane tweets

Run you COWARD! Blue-check ‘reporter’ DELETES account after being DRAGGED mercilessly over tweet calling for MORE violence against pro-life

‘WEASEL’: Blake Masters takes HACK who deliberately used wrong email to ‘fact-check’ his hit-piece APART in MERCILESS thread

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionMother's DaySCOTUSTammy Duckworth

Recommended Twitchy Video