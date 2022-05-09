Tammy Duckworth is giving Mazie Hirono a run for her horrible, pro-abort, crazy money … almost. We’re not sure anyone can out-crazy Hirono’s tweet asking if the government does anything to men like forcing women to have babies but this is a close second.
Gotta love how these harpies used Mother’s Day to push abortion.
Super classy, as ever.
Flowers and cards are wonderful—but this Mother’s Day, every mom deserves a Senator that is prepared to codify their right to choose into law.
— Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 8, 2022
Mom deserves a senator who will make sure she can abort as many babies as she wants.
Gosh, Tammy should write for Hallmark.
— mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) May 9, 2022
The irony of posting this drivel on Mother’s Day is lost on Tammy, I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/5PFqO4ewE5
— IWillNotComply – 1776 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 9, 2022
It is profoundly offensive (though not surprising) to use Mother's Day as an opportunity to promote killing babies.
— Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) May 8, 2022
PROFOUNDLY offensive.
You really thought this post through?
— Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) May 9, 2022
No, no she did not.
Celebrating Mother's Day by advancing abortion. Quite a take.
— Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) May 9, 2022
Can’t be a Mom if you abort all your offspring 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/oz9CoUFYHQ
— 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) May 9, 2022
Maybe today's not the day for that ghoul….
— Choominati – Not a Biologist, Knows What Women Are (@formeret) May 9, 2022
Every day is a good day to push abortion if you’re a Democrat.
Duh.
Look at these authoritarians afraid of what the people themselves actually want trying to impose their will.
— Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) May 9, 2022
When your Senator doesn't understand what makes a mother on Mother's Day. https://t.co/atSfj2wRYh
— Claud B's Revenge (@b_clad) May 9, 2022
Don’t be too hard on her. She’s not a biologist so she can’t likely define what a woman is, let alone a mother.
And to think, there are actually senators who are even denser than Tammy.
Let that sink in for a minute.
