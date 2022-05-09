Tammy Duckworth is giving Mazie Hirono a run for her horrible, pro-abort, crazy money … almost. We’re not sure anyone can out-crazy Hirono’s tweet asking if the government does anything to men like forcing women to have babies but this is a close second.

Gotta love how these harpies used Mother’s Day to push abortion.

Super classy, as ever.

Flowers and cards are wonderful—but this Mother’s Day, every mom deserves a Senator that is prepared to codify their right to choose into law. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) May 8, 2022

Mom deserves a senator who will make sure she can abort as many babies as she wants.

Gosh, Tammy should write for Hallmark.

The irony of posting this drivel on Mother’s Day is lost on Tammy, I’m sure. pic.twitter.com/5PFqO4ewE5 — IWillNotComply – 1776 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🎶 (@shoveitjack) May 9, 2022

It is profoundly offensive (though not surprising) to use Mother's Day as an opportunity to promote killing babies. — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) May 8, 2022

PROFOUNDLY offensive.

You really thought this post through? — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) May 9, 2022

No, no she did not.

Celebrating Mother's Day by advancing abortion. Quite a take. — Daniel Lee (@RealDanLee) May 9, 2022

Can’t be a Mom if you abort all your offspring 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oz9CoUFYHQ — 2BarkingWesties (@2BarkingWesties) May 9, 2022

Maybe today's not the day for that ghoul…. — Choominati – Not a Biologist, Knows What Women Are (@formeret) May 9, 2022

Every day is a good day to push abortion if you’re a Democrat.

Duh.

Look at these authoritarians afraid of what the people themselves actually want trying to impose their will. — Brian McNicoll (@McNicollb) May 9, 2022

When your Senator doesn't understand what makes a mother on Mother's Day. https://t.co/atSfj2wRYh — Claud B's Revenge (@b_clad) May 9, 2022

Don’t be too hard on her. She’s not a biologist so she can’t likely define what a woman is, let alone a mother.

And to think, there are actually senators who are even denser than Tammy.

Let that sink in for a minute.

***

Related:

Cheese slid OFF his cracker: Steve Schmidt went off the RAILS for 32 hours on Twitter … here are some of his more insane tweets

Run you COWARD! Blue-check ‘reporter’ DELETES account after being DRAGGED mercilessly over tweet calling for MORE violence against pro-life

‘WEASEL’: Blake Masters takes HACK who deliberately used wrong email to ‘fact-check’ his hit-piece APART in MERCILESS thread

Recommended Twitchy Video