You know if they’re trying to use Christine Blasey Ford to make ANY sort of argument whatsoever, the argument is a dud from the get-go. We get what Laurence Tribe is trying to do here, but when you look at the reality of his ALL-CAPS ARGUMENT per each justice, it all falls apart.
None of this matters, Larry, and most of it isn’t true anyway.
Disbelieving Anita Hill —> THOMAS
Bush v Gore —> GWB wins despite popular loss by 547,000 —> ALITO
McConnell sits on Garland —> GORSUCH
Disbelieving Christine Blasey Ford —> KAVANAUGH
McConnell hypocrisy —> BARRETT
That’s 5 votes to gut Roe v Wade
— Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 9, 2022
They are trying to desperately find any way they can to keep the SCOTUS from ruling the way they really should have ruled a long time ago. Like Alito’s draft opinion states, there is nothing in the Constitution that treats abortion as a right and Roe should be overturned. And again, all this would do is relegate the rules and laws around abortion to the states.
It. Does. Not. Ban. Abortion.
— Scott Coleman (@bandphan) May 9, 2022
This is what they all look like.
True story.
Calm down, Commies.
— GayPatriot+ (@GayPatriotPlus) May 9, 2022
Seriously.
Oh, and about Alito …
You’re such a pathetic liar. Alito was appointed in Bush’s second term after he beat Kerry by more than 3 million votes. This is disinformation. You are shameful, and you should know better.
— Anonymous Finch (@AnonymousFinch) May 9, 2022
To be fair, Laurence isn’t the only one trying this arguably false argument but still, he should know better.
One point: Alito was nominated to the Court during George W. Bush’s second term. There were no vacancies during his first term, which was the term decided by the 2000 Presidential Election.
— TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) May 9, 2022
See, fair.
We disbelieved Blasey Ford because she straight up lied and even her witnesses disputed her.
— walter lambert (@walterl15332544) May 9, 2022
She disputed herself.
That's five lies @tribelaw believes because he is a moral and ethical coward. https://t.co/atTp1fMIQP
— Nick Searcy, INT'L FILM & TV STAR SINCE 1776 (@yesnicksearcy) May 9, 2022
Christine Blasey Ford Is the Poster Girl for Fake Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/SpaVjV3GtJ | I wrote this in 2018, but it still fits.
— John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 9, 2022
Christine Blasey Ford did more to damage the #MeToo movement than most anyone else.
Well, her and then-senator Kamala Harris.
***
Related:
‘SHAMEFUL’: Christina Pushaw SCHOOLS Jen Psaki on what a REAL Press Secretary looks like in 1 perfect tweet
Cheese slid OFF his cracker: Steve Schmidt went off the RAILS for 32 hours on Twitter … here are some of his more insane tweets
Run you COWARD! Blue-check ‘reporter’ DELETES account after being DRAGGED mercilessly over tweet calling for MORE violence against pro-life