You know if they’re trying to use Christine Blasey Ford to make ANY sort of argument whatsoever, the argument is a dud from the get-go. We get what Laurence Tribe is trying to do here, but when you look at the reality of his ALL-CAPS ARGUMENT per each justice, it all falls apart.

None of this matters, Larry, and most of it isn’t true anyway.

Disbelieving Anita Hill —> THOMAS Bush v Gore —> GWB wins despite popular loss by 547,000 —> ALITO McConnell sits on Garland —> GORSUCH Disbelieving Christine Blasey Ford —> KAVANAUGH McConnell hypocrisy —> BARRETT

That’s 5 votes to gut Roe v Wade — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) May 9, 2022

They are trying to desperately find any way they can to keep the SCOTUS from ruling the way they really should have ruled a long time ago. Like Alito’s draft opinion states, there is nothing in the Constitution that treats abortion as a right and Roe should be overturned. And again, all this would do is relegate the rules and laws around abortion to the states.

It. Does. Not. Ban. Abortion.

This is what they all look like.

True story.

Seriously.

Oh, and about Alito …

You’re such a pathetic liar. Alito was appointed in Bush’s second term after he beat Kerry by more than 3 million votes. This is disinformation. You are shameful, and you should know better. — Anonymous Finch (@AnonymousFinch) May 9, 2022

To be fair, Laurence isn’t the only one trying this arguably false argument but still, he should know better.

One point: Alito was nominated to the Court during George W. Bush’s second term. There were no vacancies during his first term, which was the term decided by the 2000 Presidential Election. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) May 9, 2022

See, fair.

We disbelieved Blasey Ford because she straight up lied and even her witnesses disputed her. — walter lambert (@walterl15332544) May 9, 2022

She disputed herself.

That's five lies @tribelaw believes because he is a moral and ethical coward. https://t.co/atTp1fMIQP — Nick Searcy, INT'L FILM & TV STAR SINCE 1776 (@yesnicksearcy) May 9, 2022

Christine Blasey Ford Is the Poster Girl for Fake Sexual Assault Allegations https://t.co/SpaVjV3GtJ | I wrote this in 2018, but it still fits. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 9, 2022

Christine Blasey Ford did more to damage the #MeToo movement than most anyone else.

Well, her and then-senator Kamala Harris.

***

Related:

‘SHAMEFUL’: Christina Pushaw SCHOOLS Jen Psaki on what a REAL Press Secretary looks like in 1 perfect tweet

Cheese slid OFF his cracker: Steve Schmidt went off the RAILS for 32 hours on Twitter … here are some of his more insane tweets

Run you COWARD! Blue-check ‘reporter’ DELETES account after being DRAGGED mercilessly over tweet calling for MORE violence against pro-life

Recommended Twitchy Video