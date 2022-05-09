So many people with pretty blue checks next to their names refuse to admit the very obvious and blatant left-wing bias on Twitter. And that’s probably why they’re all losing their minds that the most powerful blue check on the tech giant right now is very willing to call it out.

We all knew the main reason he wanted to buy Twitter was to protect free speech, but to see him say this … cue the shrieking.

Twitter obv has a strong left wing bias — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Obviously.

Elon just gets it.

And THIS is why they’re FREAKIN’ out: Elon Musk says the quiet part OUT LOUD about Twitter’s ‘strong left-wing bias’

This.

This.

This.

Yes. This is how it should be done.

Why on earth any person cannot tweet “I believe the election was rigged” without having their account suspended makes entirely no sense in a society governed with free speech. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 9, 2022

Current Twitter rules … The Left … Tweet literally anything and you'll never be suspended. The Right … walk on egg shells or tow the Democrat narrative, or you'll be suspended for life … and if you're allowed to stay, you'll be harassed, shadow-banned, and hidden. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) May 9, 2022

What you call a "Left Wing Bias" is actually a bias towards truth and justice, Elon. — U.S. Ministry of Truth (@USMiniTru) May 9, 2022

We adore this parody.

plz fix it — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) May 9, 2022

Nailed it. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) May 9, 2022

He’s not wrong. — Mike Mason (@MikeMason830) May 9, 2022

We’re finding more and more that he’s right about most ‘stuff’.

