Like other Democrats, Pam Keith has no idea WTF she’s talking about. Especially when it comes to the possibility of Roe being overturned. We knew folks of the Leftist persuasion were emotional, thin-skinned, irrational, uninformed little creatures but HOLY MOLY, they have seriously jumped the shark while riding a train off the rails over this development.

Pam claimed Tennessee banned Plan B and made it a crime punishable by a $50k fine to order it.

Yeah, she thought that was real.

RIGHT?!

And c’mon, if Daniel Dale is fact-checking her?

You know it’s some serious BS.

This viral tweet is false in two major ways. 1) Tennessee didn’t ban Plan B. It has a ban on *mailing* *abortion pills,* NOT emergency contraceptives 2) A new law adds a $50K fine for people *providing* abortion pills by mail, but it *explicitly exempts patients* from penalty pic.twitter.com/bXopINYBA0 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 9, 2022

Unfortunately, the fact-checking she finally took seriously enough to delete her crap tweet didn’t get done until the rhetoric had gone fairly viral, so there are now a lot of frothy-mouthed uninformed harpies who are even frothier and more uninformed.

Yay, Twitter.

Abortion rights advocates in Tennessee have been trying to get accurate info to people. Here’s an Instagram post from the group Healthy and Free Tennessee: “This bill does very little except somewhat increase criminal penalties for providers who violate the law.” pic.twitter.com/qxugprLuYf — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 9, 2022

Healthy and Free Tennessee notes that a patient exemption from penalty doesn’t protect patients from potentially being pressured by authorities to give up info on providers. But the law doesn’t allow a patient to be fined for ordering even abortion pills, let alone Plan B. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 9, 2022

Imagine if Pam had done just a teensy bit of research before sending her tweet.

Crazy, we know.

This viral tweet is false. Access to Plan B isn’t affected by Tennessee’s new law, which increased the criminal penalties for delivering abortion pills by mail / telehealth. Tennessee’s new law requires a doctor to hand a patient the medication. https://t.co/n0BrP2trDd — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) May 8, 2022

So unless the person who wants Plan B is too damn lazy to go in and see the doctor, they can still get it.

Not banned.

Just like how abortion won’t be banned when Roe is overturned but we digress.

14k RTs and not a word of it is true. 1) They didn’t ban plan B in any context. 2) They did ban prescribing the abortion pill (very different from Plan B) via telemedicine. That method was only approved by the FDA last year due to the pandemic. https://t.co/zQ1R29gJHz https://t.co/VzUqOcetWe — AG (@AGHamilton29) May 8, 2022

Easily debunked.

We suppose we should actually be grateful Pam couldn’t be bothered to do any research … it’s great Twitchy fodder.

