Gosh, Dean Obeidallah seems upset that even though Democrats control the White House, Senate, and House they still can’t seem to force their policies on Americans.

Is it mean to mock Dean’s pain?

Eh, we don’t care if it is.

Anyone else agree: Democrats control the White House, Senate and House but it feels like we control nothing. Why is that? — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 9, 2022

Awww, poor Dean.

Maybe if Democrats’ policies and ideas weren’t ridiculously childish and didn’t actually crash and burn when looked at in the real world people would be more supportive. We hate to break it to Dean, but Democrats have gotten plenty of crap done, and it’s why the country looks the way it does.

See Biden.

I appreciate all the responses. This is not me being right or wrong- I want to hear from fellow Democrats your thoughts. Too often corporate media ignores Dem base while doing countless stories on "Trump voters." I believe we need to hear each other more to build the Blue Tsunami — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) May 9, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

They know November is going to be ugly.

Oh, and him blaming the media is HI-LAR-IOUS.

Because you guys want to be dictators and the Constitution makes that difficult. https://t.co/8CipLr0FfF — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) May 10, 2022

Because you're all hat and no cattle.

None of the things you're screaming about are good for the country as a whole. https://t.co/Lvg6VibayU — Elmer FuddyDuddy (@FuddyduddyElmer) May 10, 2022

All hat and no cattle.

That is so accurate.

Because your agenda is so unrealistic you are regularly stonewalled by those in your own party.

But thank you for exposing how extreme you are willing to go and losing voters at every turn.

The biggest enemy to the DNC is the DNC. https://t.co/oDy9jA2E8p — Will_Sinner – Heretic4Hire (@willsin4fun) May 10, 2022

I like that you feel sad https://t.co/QSSBrO0ihe — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 9, 2022

We’re certainly not shedding any tears over it.

Editor’s note: We had to adjust our headline, Democrats control the White, Senate, and House. – sj

***

Related:

WOOF! You KNOW Pam Keith’s viral tweet about TN banning Plan B was SERIOUS BS when even CNN fact-checks her (she deleted, we got it)

‘ThIs Is NoT a DrIlL!’ Eric Swalwell out-stupids HIMSELF with claim Republicans are ‘COMING FOR YOUR CONTRACEPTION’

And THIS is why they’re FREAKIN’ out: Elon Musk says the quiet part OUT LOUD about Twitter’s ‘strong left-wing bias’

Recommended Twitchy Video