As Twitchy readers know, Steve Schmidt has spent the better part of the last three-four days going off on crazy tirades, attacking Sarah Palin (like she cares), ranting about people calling him a pedophile for having worked with John Weaver, and of course, bullying Meghan McCain. The cheese has DEFINITELY slid off the dude’s cracker in a big way.

Tulsi Gabbard came to Meghan’s defense, even though they ‘sometimes disagree.’

And she’s spot on when it comes to Steve-o.

.@MeghanMcCain shld be honored that a warmongering slimeball like @SteveSchmidtSES is attacking her. Meghan & I sometimes disagree on issues but she will always be a dear friend, is a wonderful mother, deeply loves our country, speaks out strongly & never backs down from a fight. — Tulsi Gabbard 🌺 (@TulsiGabbard) May 9, 2022

Warmongering.

Check.

Slimeball.

Check check.

Like clockwork, Steve came out to tweet SOME MORE … attacking another woman. Yeah, that’s something else we’ve noticed about his multi-day freakout, the majority of it has been aimed at women. Considering he admits he’s now a Democrat, that lines up.

Of course. Putin’s Aloha Stooge @tulsigabbard is warming up for the White Piwer Hour on @FoxNews. You doing @TuckerCarlson or @IngrahamAngle? @USArmyReserve Why is this Putin stooge wearing the Silver Oak Leaves of a Lt. Colonel. If by warmonger you mean responding to pedophile https://t.co/bX0GoqenFC — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 9, 2022

Putin’s Aloha Stooge? White Power Hour?

Huh?

We can’t decide if he’s doing some strange one-man show or if he’s … *hic* … just that bored.

This clip makes more sense than you. pic.twitter.com/mreJ2hSvcv — Alan Myron : Science, Politics, SciFi News 🌺 (@AlanMyron) May 10, 2022

This is an insult to people who actually are bonkers.

He makes them look sane.

Reminder that this grifter, who is airing 14 year old dirty laundry due to some weird obsession with Meghan McCain, never served his country in any selfless capacity. But his bravery is evident in his calling everyone Putin stooges. https://t.co/Wy9pDWyNmf — Cincinnatus Publius (@CincinnatusPub1) May 9, 2022

I’ll take the LTC over the guy who was part of that group with the pedo. https://t.co/107AZdG2r7 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 9, 2022

Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the "Never Stop Creepily Tweeting at Women on Twitter Challenge" champion of the world: https://t.co/U9GPWLilnP — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) May 9, 2022

See, we’re not the only ones who noticed.

Dude, put the Twitter down.

