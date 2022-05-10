HOOBOY, Bette, this was stupid.

What do you wanna bet she is one of those ding-dongs who thinks it’s clever to demand we regulate abortion the same way we regulate guns. Granted, these people usually are too dense to realize how hard it actually is to get a gun legally and the tens of thousands of laws regulating guns but it still makes us laugh.

We suppose we should just be happy it’s not a damn Handmaid’s Tale meme:

*sigh*

The NRA is performing abortions now? — Britt 🧂 (@TweetsByBritt) May 8, 2022

We musta missed a memo.

This is literal nonsense. — Leo13th (@LeoThirteenth) May 9, 2022

Literal.

Nonsense.

And 100k people liked it so that tells you how ‘bright’ her followers are on Twitter.

There is a laughably more linear and causal link between Planned Parenthood killing children than the NRA, but Bette doesn't care because she's stupid. https://t.co/sXVwiDr8xo — Honest Work (@HeartlessBojac) May 10, 2022

Something like that.

Huffing spray paint doesn’t kill as many brain cells as a Bette Midler tweet. https://t.co/fm8S2kRbwl — H.L. Chiselfritz (@RotNScoundrel) May 10, 2022

Heh.

Talk about misinformation 👇 https://t.co/SIqbNjVKiw — I am U.S.M.C. Rick (@Richard35775465) May 10, 2022

Welp, there it is, folks! The stupidest thing you'll see on Twitter today!

Two-Smokes https://t.co/r2pgCcajWH — Trump's Neanderthal Dogman (@DogmanTrump) May 9, 2022

People really are this stupid. https://t.co/k393VlgYZ8 — Winston Smith 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 🇺🇲 (@Brain_Pwr) May 9, 2022

Um…..I have no words for this stupidity https://t.co/bvW7bectce — 🇺🇸 A Boesen🇺🇸 (@BoesenA) May 9, 2022

We have plenty of words, but they’d all probably get us in trouble.

***

