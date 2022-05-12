Dana Loesch has a major problem with Dr. Oz. She said so.

And she’s not alone because we are seeing many people on the Right who have taken issue with Oz, even though Trump endorsed him. Especially when he has a history of advocating for the CDC to study and treat gun violence as a ‘public health problem’.

Dana did what Dana does best and took Oz apart in a handful of tweets …

I have a major problem with Republicans who push disinformation like this. #2A #DrOz https://t.co/BdU14QoUgf — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 11, 2022

Keep going.

I’ve written about and discussed this extensively. The CDC was never barred: https://t.co/lsBRnaNNjD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 11, 2022

Well well well, whaddya know?

Oz was wrong.

Or lying.

Maybe both?

The only people who talk like this are Bloomberg gun-control types. This demands explanation — not excuses or dodging. Remember the people who cover for it, too. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 11, 2022

What she said.

Not only did the CDC study firearms, they specifically did NOT release surveys on defensive gun usage because it obliterated their gun control narrative. A gov’t agency used our tax dollars for surveys and hid the results from taxpayers in a bid to boost gun control. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 11, 2022

CDC found more people use firearms to defend themselves than they do in gun violence but releasing that study would have completely debunked the gun-control narrative and we know our honest, transparent, forthcoming pals at the CDC couldn’t have that.

But wait, there’s more! When it was discovered that the CDC inflated firearm fatality numbers they dragged their feet for two years before finally changing it. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 11, 2022

Two years.

Two weeks.

Huh.

The 1996 a provision barring the *use of taxpayer dollars to advocate for or against gun control* was added to a spending bill and the language was precise — claiming they were barred is a flat-out lie. Tax dollars can’t be used for pro or anti 2A narratives, period. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 11, 2022

Period.

Here’s the bill:https://t.co/sxmkhLHPuj Again, here is one of my many, many (most recent) pieces on the issue: https://t.co/lsBRnaNNjD — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 11, 2022

To make it even easier, here is a screenshot of the precise language used in the provision: pic.twitter.com/Cb1MEV2OqV — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 11, 2022

‘That none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to advocate or promote gun control’.

Right. There.

Sidebar: It’s also troubling to see a declared Republican describe the willful and deliberate choice of violence with an illegally possessed inanimate object as similar to that of communicable diseases using Bloomberg rhetoric as a way to boost legitimacy of federal infringement. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 11, 2022

A Republican.

Yup.

***

