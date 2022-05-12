Dana Loesch has a major problem with Dr. Oz. She said so.

And she’s not alone because we are seeing many people on the Right who have taken issue with Oz, even though Trump endorsed him. Especially when he has a history of advocating for the CDC to study and treat gun violence as a ‘public health problem’.

Dana did what Dana does best and took Oz apart in a handful of tweets …

Keep going.

Well well well, whaddya know?

Oz was wrong.

Or lying.

Maybe both?

What she said.

CDC found more people use firearms to defend themselves than they do in gun violence but releasing that study would have completely debunked the gun-control narrative and we know our honest, transparent, forthcoming pals at the CDC couldn’t have that.

Two years.

Two weeks.

Huh.

Period.

‘That none of the funds made available for injury prevention and control at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention may be used to advocate or promote gun control’.

Right. There.

A Republican.

Yup.

***

