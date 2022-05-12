Amy Siskind thinks inflation at 8.3% is a good thing. Apparently, even if inflation is still near the highest it’s been in 40 years it’s a good thing because it didn’t go up quite as fast in April.

Or something.

Hey man, don’t look at us, we don’t write her tweets.

Inflation down for the first time in 8 months, and should trend down from here ahead of the election. Now what will Fox News cover? Roll out the Southern border stories 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 11, 2022

Ok, so this was pretty horrible by itself. But then this Ann Brenoff person chimed in mocking Americans who are legitimately afraid because they can’t find baby formula. We’re not sure what sort of person takes comedic joy in this and to be honest, we’re not sure we WANT to know that person.

And don’t forget the baby formula shortage! OMG! — Ann Brenoff (@AnnBrenoff) May 11, 2022

And this seems to have really and truly cracked Amy up.

lol. They care a lot about that too 🤣😅 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) May 11, 2022

Yes, yes we do care about babies having food to survive. CRAZY, we know.

Same people who accuse Republicans of not caring about a baby after he or she is born are lauging at parents who can’t find baby formula. Yeah, they suck.

Becket Adams responded:

the gulf between what matters to activist/media types and what matters to the everyday people they ostensibly serve grows ever wider. pic.twitter.com/1C61dPe7MH — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 11, 2022

Seriously. Could people like Amy and her pal who think it’s funny we’re going through a baby formula shortage be any more out of touch with everyday people?

"you're having trouble feeding your infant? LOL." — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 11, 2022

HA HA HA.

"haha inflation is *only* 8.3%. checkmate GQP!" is also a hell of a take. — Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) May 11, 2022

Checkmate, GQP!

That’s exactly how her tweet came across.

Inflation isn't DOWN you nitwit, it's just not as high as it was. You're like the idiot trainers at the gym who say we're going 'down' the mountain when the incline goes from 15 to 12. — Show Me The Data (@txsalth2o) May 11, 2022

MAFF IS HARD.

You’re laughing about a baby formula shortage? You are who we thought you were, I guess. — Jesse Pinkman’s Roomba (@corrcomm) May 11, 2022

If they won’t let us kill babies in the womb we’ll just starve them after. Democrats should run on this platform. — 🇺🇸 AmErican 🇺🇸 (@Flipper628) May 11, 2022

Your party deserves the drubbing it's going to get come November. — Cranky "Ultra MAGA Lite" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) May 11, 2022

And then some.

***

