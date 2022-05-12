Gosh, Schumer seems cranky after failing to make abortion even more legally abhorrent in the United States. His claim that MAGA Republicans will arrest doctors and women over abortions if they don’t vote for Democrats sounds almost as nutty as that rando who claimed some group of people (she never did say who) want to force women to take pregnancy tests before traveling out of state.

Yeah, Democrats are losing it.

Watch this:

.@SenSchumer: "Elect more pro-choice Democrats if you want to protect a woman's freedom and right to choose. Elect more MAGA Republicans if you want to see a nationwide ban on abortion; if you want to see doctors and women arrested." https://t.co/CdVlHKjhOg pic.twitter.com/QEZsIxT6di — The Hill (@thehill) May 12, 2022

THEY’RE GOING TO ARREST WOMEN AND DOCTORS, REEEEEE.

And they expect Americans to believe this.

You know what’s scary is about a third of Americans DO.

Yeah, that should keep us all up at night.

Chuck dropping the ball on student loan forgiveness to focus on a real issue. — M Pohl (@Maelvampyre) May 12, 2022

Democrats are in trouble.

Desperate even. If they really wanted to codify Roe they should have just tried for that, but instead, they tried pushing some crazy-awful law that would allow abortion for any reason and at any time up until birth or 40 weeks. Manchin said he could not support the insane bill.

And thank goodness for him.

THATS ULTRA MAGA REPUBLICAN TO YOU. I WORK FOR A LIVING — scott blackmer (@sblackmer48) May 12, 2022

*shakes fist*

HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

