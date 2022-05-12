Seems Biden has blamed everyone and everything but HIMSELF for inflation. And the reason he and his admin have been doing that is they know damn well WHY inflation has skyrocketed since President Pudding Pop took office and it’s not COVID, or Putin, or evil corporations …

It’s their crap policies.

Eddie Zipperer was good enough to put together a thread showing the timeline of inflation and the many, many lies this administration has told over the past 17 months.

Yup, he’s only been in office for 17 months.

Feels a LOT longer than that to us too.

Aug 13, 2021

Biden blames OPEC for inflation instead of reckless spending as approval on economy plummetshttps://t.co/ZJnfxLI0ZK — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

Stinkin’ OPEC.

It can’t be the crazy spending and even crazier printing of money.

Nah, it’s those other guys.

Then it was the supply chain and the effects COVID was having on it.

Nov. 2, 2021: Joe Biden blames high US inflation on COVID’s effect on supply chainhttps://t.co/CQEODgRbBa — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

THEN Biden said …

Nov 10, 2021: Inflation hits 30-year high as Joe Biden blames ‘market manipulation’ instead of Covid shutdownshttps://t.co/trnPZMCD36 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

Biden blamed market manipulation. Guess he didn’t want to blame COVID lockdowns since he was supporting them at that time.

Until they did blame the pandemic:

Nov. 14, 2021:

‘It’s the pandemic, stupid!’ Biden advisers blame COVID-19 for inflation woeshttps://t.co/gsj9B7oqiT — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

Alrighty.

Nov 27, 2021: High inflation? Low polling? White House blames the pandemichttps://t.co/WkLtKR3ZL8 — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

Still sticking with the pandemic.

For now.

Dec 10, 2021: Inflation pinch challenges Biden agenda, but president says worst will soon passhttps://t.co/6LPU5IKLJX — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

Don’t worry guys, it will pass soon.

Yeah, that’s it.

Back to blaming greedy companies.

Jan 12, 2022: Inflation is still surging and some Democrats see one culprit: Greedy companieshttps://t.co/LzWFQN99uc — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, and then it was big meat.

Jan. 14, 2022: President Joe Biden blames Big Meat – not big spending – for inflationhttps://t.co/f3DdPQOMFb — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

For inflation.

Again ignoring their spending and printing.

Typical.

Then came Putin.

Mar. 10, 2022

Biden blames ‘Putin’s price hike’ for inflation spikehttps://t.co/v6pM7MfATJ — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

Yeah, let’s blame Putin for the inflation that has clearly been on the rise in a YUGE way since August.

Seems legit.

And now this.

14 hours ago: Biden's dilemma on inflation: Blaming the Republicans isn't a winning strategy, analysts sayhttps://t.co/wSgwXnmuSH — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2022

But that won’t stop him from trying.

***

