Seems Biden has blamed everyone and everything but HIMSELF for inflation. And the reason he and his admin have been doing that is they know damn well WHY inflation has skyrocketed since President Pudding Pop took office and it’s not COVID, or Putin, or evil corporations …

It’s their crap policies.

Eddie Zipperer was good enough to put together a thread showing the timeline of inflation and the many, many lies this administration has told over the past 17 months.

Yup, he’s only been in office for 17 months.

Feels a LOT longer than that to us too.

Stinkin’ OPEC.

It can’t be the crazy spending and even crazier printing of money.

Nah, it’s those other guys.

Then it was the supply chain and the effects COVID was having on it.

THEN Biden said …

Biden blamed market manipulation. Guess he didn’t want to blame COVID lockdowns since he was supporting them at that time.

Until they did blame the pandemic:

Alrighty.

Still sticking with the pandemic.

For now.

Don’t worry guys, it will pass soon.

Yeah, that’s it.

Back to blaming greedy companies.

HA HA HA HA HA

Oh, and then it was big meat.

For inflation.

Again ignoring their spending and printing.

Typical.

Then came Putin.

Yeah, let’s blame Putin for the inflation that has clearly been on the rise in a YUGE way since August.

Seems legit.

And now this.

But that won’t stop him from trying.

***

