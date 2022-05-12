Huh, this MIGHT be why it’s so hard to find baby formula.

We see a lot of baby formula on the shelf in the picture on the Left … not so much in the picture on the Right. Hrm.

Illegal migrants first to get ‘pallets’ of hard-to-find baby formula @Kat_Cammack “They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border… Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula."https://t.co/mqSlvavZdu pic.twitter.com/IzLucTm4J1 — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) May 12, 2022

From The Washington Examiner:

The nationwide shortage of baby formula that has sent mothers desperately rushing from store to store has evaded one lucky group: illegal immigrants detained by Border Patrol. According to videos posted by a Florida lawmaker, the Biden administration has been shipping “pallets” of baby formula to migrant holding facilities. “They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border,” said Republican Rep. Kat Cammack in one of two online postings yesterday. “Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula,” she added, holding a photo of empty shelves where the formula would be.

America Last really is so on-brand for this admin.

So, Biden shipped formula overseas just like he shipped our emergency reserves? Yeah, go on believing he's doing it to help Americans.🙄 https://t.co/7rfz7yTeeI — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) May 12, 2022

Sort of like how we should all be grateful to pay more for gas because that’s our way of fighting evil Putin and stuff.

This admin …

American citizens are treated like loyal customers of phone companies and migrants are the new customers..they always get the best deals — Kyle Thompson (@KTease32) May 12, 2022

Seriously.

Maybe we should quit this admin and see if we can get a better deal if we apply as first-time customers?

This is a prime example of how this administration does business. It's a sad state of affairs. — 1HotCoffee (@ZinglerBrian) May 12, 2022

Sad.

Infuriating.

Accurate.

Incompetent also works.

