Steve Schmidt has seriously gone off the Twitter rails. His choo-choo never really went all the way to the top but this past week has been a dumpster fire of chaos and crazy from the little man who couldn’t.

He seems to be on some sort of quest to clear his name after the Weaver debacle with The Lincoln Project. It would appear he doesn’t want to be held accountable for ignoring John Weaver’s behavior when it came to young men (as young as 14) online.

Look at the CAPS:

By the time the sun sets on the West Coast of the United States of America the below stories will all be discredited. I will be asking @nytimes @NYMag @AP for FULL-THROATED CORRECTIONS 👇 pic.twitter.com/wbchCBe3WF — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 12, 2022

Exjon, aka Jon Gabriel, sent him a tweet because he’s a giving, caring sort.

Oh, and if you’re wondering, Passages Malibu is a very luxurious rehab ‘vacation spot.’

Looks like a nice place.

Guess how Steve thanked him.

The cross in the purple box marks this guy as a Christian Nationalist. His association with @ClaremontInst marks him as an extremist and a fascist. https://t.co/unsoijpwEr — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) May 13, 2022

Say what? The emoji of a cross in a purple box is Christian Nationalist? And Claremont is extremist and fascist?

We’re beginning to see why Gabriel sent him a link to a rehab facility.

His response:

quod erat demonstrandum https://t.co/OmUxnqEGgU — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 13, 2022

Heh.

The podcast title "King of Stuff" marks this guy as a Monarchist. His association with Ricochet marks him as a gun nut with bad aim. His banner pic means he's a midcentury modernist. His beard marks him as a… 1/287 — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) May 13, 2022

IT’S THE EMOJI, MAN.

Oh, and the coffee cup as well.

Note, Jon has since changed his bio to read:

Too. Damn. Funny.

Ooh you speak French! — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 13, 2022

COMMIE!

IS THAT RUSSIAN? ARE YOU A RUSSIAN AGENT??? pic.twitter.com/Mskl1l0IUa — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 13, 2022

We KNEW it.

Oh, and about Steve’s original tweet claiming there would be full-throated corrections?

Steve cut the shit about defending Weaver. He did all these things and he did it to dozens of young men. I spoke to so many that said he used the LP to build trust and try to get a sexual relationship. Here's what one said to me: pic.twitter.com/Gxz18jh5L5 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 12, 2022

John's reputation wasn't destroyed because he attacked Trump. You all made a fortune off of dumb wine moms who donated millions to LP. He used LP to groom young men and nothing you're going to say is going to change them. Log off and seek help — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 12, 2022

Maybe "full-throated" isn't a phrase you want to use, sport… — BattleSwarm (@BattleSwarmBlog) May 13, 2022

Annnd fin.

***

