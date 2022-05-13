So … we’re not sure WTF is going on here in this video of Cenk Uygur ranting about Joe Rogan having sex with trans people and asking them to reach out to him with their stories but it’s sadly very on-brand for Cenk. Perhaps he’s just trying to get Rogan to mention him on his show (free advertising and whatnot) but really, all he’s doing is making himself look even nuttier than usual.

Cenk Uygur is on a hunt for trans people that he is fantasizing had sex with Joe Rogan, and urging these trans people to contact Cenk and tell him all about it: pic.twitter.com/y0ODFvVwuZ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 12, 2022

Cenk, dude, wtf?

You know there’s a Biden crack pipe joke to be made here but we can’t quite figure it out.

Oh, wait, we just did.

Cenk is the guy that advocated for legalization of sexually pleasuring horses. Wasn't Joe Rogan's main sin to just say that it wasn't safe or fair to have biological males fight biological females? Boy, that seems really absurd and offensive. 🤪 — Ack-Intergalactic Interlocutor (@Ackattackack) May 13, 2022

This can’t be true … right?

RIGHT?!

This is the same guy who said women should have sex with him by the 3rd date or they're just wasting his time. He then said all women are obligated to "give him a chance" and date him (if he likes them). So he basically believes that women he likes have to have sex with him. — Reality Hammer | #FuckJoeBiden | #FJB | 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@realityhammer) May 13, 2022

Charming.

This is a transparently desperate attempt to get Joe Rogan to mention TYT on his JRE podcast. Cenk gonna Cenk. — SOMETHiNG WiCKED  (@som3thingwicked) May 12, 2022

Cenk doing his best Alex Jones impression only xtra rheeee — Shane Hazel (@ShaneTHazel) May 13, 2022

IT’S IN THE WATER.

Clinical psychology friend @carsonkivari what kind of mental disorder is possibly being projected on live media by @cenkuygur here? — Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) May 13, 2022

“A person like that.” LOL Liberals. — Nick Nicholas (@Nick_GenX) May 13, 2022

Seriously.

His assertion being, If you sleep with a trans woman that means you must support them competing in high level women’s sports even if they transitioned a year ago? — yannispappas (@yannispappas) May 13, 2022

We’re not sure what his assertion really is.

Haven't seen Cenk this angry since he verbally abused a black female American Airlines employee — I Am Infrastructure (@WXYZfi) May 13, 2022

Hey, we remember that.

That is one perpetually angry dude. — melvis 🌩️🇺🇸 (@wxmel) May 13, 2022

Sums Cenk up, yup.

***

