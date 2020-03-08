We’ve said it time and time again.
When Democrats show you who they really are, believe them.
Cenk Uygur was so angry about his flight being delayed he made a ginormous a-hole of himself yelling at a bunch of black airline employees. And what makes him an even bigger a-hole is that he not only recorded himself berating these black airline employees but he tweeted it out for the masses to see.
Watch.
Here is a two-minute video @cenkuygur screaming at black airline employees because a flight was delayed pic.twitter.com/dGGFJzTsDt
— Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 8, 2020
Classy, as always, Cenk.
Absolutely annoying. Shut up for 10 seconds and let them try and answer. What a jackass.
— catie lord (@tudsgrl) March 8, 2020
This is the guy in the zombie movie who makes the whole crowd cheer when he gets eaten https://t.co/t00EDfG8zd
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 8, 2020
Perfect.
He seems like a real fun hang.
— Lyin' Dog-faced Pony Soldier (@Micky_Finn) March 8, 2020
— alliemariEEEEEEEE🥓💃🏼🇺🇸🙄👌🏻 (@alliemarie777) March 8, 2020
Is he a toddler? Aww, he’s having a tantrum because he’s hungry and tired
— GOP Pouncer (@Mellecon) March 8, 2020
Yes, yes he is a toddler.
Seems on brand for him.
— MIKE BRESLIN’S POINTLESS TWEETS 🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️ (@mikebreslin815) March 8, 2020
True.
DO YOU KNOW WHO I AM…..???
— SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) March 8, 2020
I’m trying to imagine the world in which this person might think posting this video would put them in a sympathetic light.
— Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) March 8, 2020
He’s not the brightest bulb.
— Unimpeachable Malarkist Steven (@estbom) March 8, 2020
Damn. Now THAT is privilege.
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) March 8, 2020
As a former gate agent, he wouldn’t be allowed on my flight.
— footballmom (@BethWalters3) March 8, 2020
Call security, folks.
Seriously.
***
