Because you know, people weren’t panicked about the coronavirus ENOUGH already.

Imagine having a verified Twitter account and tweeting something like this out …

American Hospital Association "Best Guess Epidemiology" for #codiv19 over next 2 months: 96,000,000 infections

4,800,000 hospitalizations

1,900,000 ICU admissions

480,000 deaths vs flu in 2019: 35,500,000 infections

490,600 hospitalizations

49,000 ICU admissions

34,200 deaths pic.twitter.com/GDAADwmg4n — Seth Bannon 👨‍🔬 (@sethbannon) March 7, 2020

… while making it clear you didn’t actually bother to read the article.

Or if you did, your reading comprehension skills suck.

Seriously you guys? Knock this crap off.

Guess tweeting out that SOME GUY in a webinar claimed the hospitals would totally and completely FAIL because of the coronavirus doesn’t have quite the impact as claiming the American Hospital Association said it. Seriously, we’re not sure what’s more dangerous at this point, the virus itself or the melodramatic idiots trying to panic an entire country.

This dude didn't even read the article he cited. It was just one person that made that slide and the AHA said it's not to be attributed to them: "The slides you shared reflect the various perspectives of field experts and should not be attributed to the AHA." https://t.co/NnAvAnFoOQ — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) March 8, 2020

Painful.

Just have Bloomberg pay each person a million dollars. — Wes Ganob…™ 👼 (@ganobleberries) March 8, 2020

This is disinformation, this is not reality. — Nickarama (@Nickarama1) March 8, 2020

My “best guess” is tonight’s power ball numbers are going to be 4-9-10-15-20. PB 28. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) March 7, 2020

Sweet.

Were these figures calculated using the Iowa caucus app? — Beyond My Purview ¯_(ツ)_/¯ 🍸 (@OverpaidA) March 8, 2020

480,000 deaths? In two months? For the coronavirus or all deaths pertaining to unicorns? In the US, or is this all over the galaxy? #YouPeopleGotTooMuchTimeOnYourHands — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) March 8, 2020

Fake news as usual. One dude. Not the AHA. Delete this. — Grateful_Mom (@mom_grateful) March 8, 2020

This is just flat out dishonest — MayaHockey (@MNHockey17) March 7, 2020

"The American Hospital Association said the webinar reflects the views of the experts who spoke on it, not its own." 🤨 — Rather Notsay (@rathernotsay) March 8, 2020

Derp.

