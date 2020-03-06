Since Trump won in 2016, we have gradually watched the Never Trump movement shrink down to maybe 100 unbearable and smug ‘experts’ who think they should still be lecturing Americans on what it means to be conservative. Even if that includes voting for Joe Biden …

Because nothing says conservative like voting for a guy who wants to ban firearms and supports abortion on demand.

That’ll show Trump and his supporters!

Yup, the stupid burns.

‘Gracie’ wrote a fairly spectacular thread about her voting for Trump, and her history voting for Republicans, in response to David French once again lecturing people about how to best advance conservatism this year. It’s long but worth the read.

I have been voting since 1991. I have voted for the Republican candidate in every presidential election since 1992. I have yet to cast my vote for someone who fits Mr. French's definition of a conservative. https://t.co/oLQDGdKsfn — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

The so-called experts in Never Trump could learn a thing or two from this ‘non-expert.’

Just sayin’.

I was proud to vote for GHWB in 1992, not because he was a conservative, but because he was a good man and a war hero. I voted for Bob Dole for the same reason. 2000 rolled around and my choices were GW, who I personally liked. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

Samesies.

Did I think he was a conservative? In some ways, but I knew he was more of a squish on fiscal issues than i preferred. But my alternative was Al Gore. There was no question in my mind who I was voting for. Voted for him again in 2004. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

All day this. ^

2008 rolls around and I am faced with choosing between John McCain and Barack Obama. I had much respect for John the war hero, but none for John the politician. His role in the Keating 5 scandal had led to that loss of respect. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

His actions as a "maverick" in the Senate compounded that. But I again sucked it up, because he was the lesser of two evils yet again. Around rolled 2012. Mitt Romney, the squish of all squishes, got the nod. I respect him as a family man. I did then, do now. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

Squish of all squishes.

I loathe Mitt Romney the politician. I remember him running for MA Senate. I remember the abortion stance, among other things. The man I was being sold as the conservative choice was nothing of the sort. Yet another squish in a long line of them. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

2016 rolled around and I backed the candidate in the primaries who I saw as the best conservative in the field, Ted Cruz. I fought with friends and family through the primary season to not support Trump. We actually had a role to play in the primary in PA. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

That was the first time in all of the presidential elections I'd voted in that it had happened. I did all I could, but Trump won. I spent the rest of the time before that election going back and forth on Trump or no vote. I would certainly never have voted for Hillary… — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

So many people fell into the group Gracie is talking about.

But for the first time I seriously thought about not voting for the Republican presidential candidate on the ballot. In the end, I decided that I couldn't in good conscience not vote, as I saw that as a vote for Hillary. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

So I sucked it up and voted for Donald Trump. Yet again, a vote for a non-conservative in a long line of them. It was the toughest vote I've placed. You know what? He's achieved more conservative wins in 3 years than GW did in 8. I still don't like him. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

Not a guy you want to have lunch with but he’s done a pretty damn good job as president.

Funny how that works out.

I think the same of him as I did in the 1980s when I first saw him on TV. He's a loudmouth NYer, shameless, uncouth, I could keep going, but you get the point. He's an asshole. But he's an asshole who's going to do a hell of a lot more than Joe Biden will for conservatism. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

If you care about the judiciary, tell me how a Joe Biden presidency helps conserve conservatism in that branch? You can't. The next President could end up replacing more than one Supreme Court justice. What happens if it's one of the conservatives? — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

BUT PRINCIPLES!

ORANGE MAN BAD!

How will we conserve conservatism with a liberal SCOTUS, which we all know will vote in lockstep. I'm tried of being told that you can't vote for Trump if you claim to be a conservative. I am a conservative. I'm waiting for the next Coolidge. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

I'm likely never going to get the chance to see a President who will actually lead in the way I believe is truly conservative. People like Mr. French have a privilege that many of those outside of the beltway do not. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

There it is.

He's not going to see his livelihood ruined because we elected a Democrat who is more than willing to let fracking be banned. I know a hell of a lot of people who could lose everything if that happens. And that's just the industry that affects those I know and love. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

Many Never Trumpers won’t be impacted at all, but blue-collar workers? The middle class, who are benefitting from an actual tax cut? Black Americans who are working more than ever? Yeah, they’ll be impacted.

I am more than happy to suck it up and vote for the non-conservative loudmouth Republican in the race because I live in the real world. I know what this looks if the Dems take back the WH. Should who the person sitting in the WH is have so much affect in our everyday lives? — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

It does feel like our ‘betters’ in the Never Trump movement don’t live in the real world.

Good point.

Absolutely not. But again, real world. He does. And I'm not about to stand on principles to prove I'm better than the average Joe who needs his job, who needs his paycheck. I'm not. Mr. French can have his principled conservatism. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

He can sit and talk about it over overpriced drinks at overpriced restaurants in DC with his principled friends. I'll be home on 11/3/2020, hopefully celebrating a real world win with my friends and family. — Gracie, Chief Fun Officer ❄ (@nomorenightowl) March 5, 2020

This, right here.

This is why Trump really won, and why he’ll win again.

***

