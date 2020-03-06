Last night, as centrist and ‘white liberal woman’ Hilary Rosen lectured black Leftist Nina Turner about MLK’s words while Chris Cuomo sat idly by with a look on his face like he had just smelled a fart, we could literally see the Democratic Party dividing in two. On one side there was your establishment and on the other your grassroots/activists, and the way Rosen spoke down to Turner represented everything the Right has been pointing out about the Left for decades now.

Democrats aren’t exactly concerned with what black Americans think, they’re really only concerned about keeping their votes.

Watch this.

Really cool to see a white liberal woman scold a black leftist woman on tv for correcting her, on the mischaracterization of MLK’s words on the White Moderate, in service of a white liberal man. pic.twitter.com/tqee9O1QfJ — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) March 6, 2020

And then Cuomo swoops in two scold them both. Good lord. — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) March 6, 2020

Painful, right? Did Rosen really think this would play well and convince people to support Biden?

Hilary is trying to help prove Nina is not like-able or for a sound bite- but what happens is

MLK ‘s quote happening in real time- @CNN got nervous and cut it short- put @ninaturner back on to EXPLAIN IT TO THE PEOPLE. #WarrenToBernie 💙 — Ms Dottie Bee! (@dottiebee78) March 6, 2020

She is so condescending to Nina. I'm so sick of Biden supporters looking down on Bernie supporters. They say we're the rude ones? — LittleMissBadAss🖕 (@gm_robishaw) March 6, 2020

Big division here.

Right? Just look at the white lady s face with the sound off. It tells the whole tale of patronization and condescension. — Auburn Sheaffer (@souljournertru) March 6, 2020

Democrats have been making that face forever, and not just the ladies.

Man, she tried so hard to be respectful and let her say her piece. Then that other woman just had to talk over her and let her know that she's wrong about MLK. Disrepectful. what a joke — best of the Worst guys (@ethnicvampire) March 6, 2020

Unbelievable and to her point she is exactly right. White moderates are afraid of Change and they think they nominate another white moderate and beat Trump — AW (@anniepw62) March 6, 2020

White moderates are the biggest roadblock to justice. They aren’t for racism but they aren’t against it either. They protect the status quo which favors them. — Rash (@theAbdulRashed) March 6, 2020

So wrong, too. "I have almost reached the regrettable conclusion that the Negro's great

stumbling block in the stride toward freedom is not the White Citizens Councillor or the Ku Klux Klanner but the white moderate, who is more devoted to order than to justice; … — 🦇🕷️🌹Jake🌹🕷️🦇 (Noobie Doom-God) (@jake0149) March 6, 2020

