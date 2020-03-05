It’s like Rashida Tlaib wants to be one of the most unlikable and unbearable women in politics. We’re not entirely sure why so many Leftist women think they have to be ugly and awful to make a difference but here we are.

Watch this hot mess (our apologies ahead of time):

Rashida Talib: “Maybe you shouldn’t want to have sex with me.” I think it should be fairly easy to form a bipartisan consensus on this issue. pic.twitter.com/uYBMKjxFpK — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 5, 2020

Trust us, Rashida, we do NOT want to have sex with you.

James Woods took it a step further.

That’s … not a good visual either but it works.

Wow, James really does NOT want to have sex with Rashida Tlaib. LOL

I love you man but that mental image was unnecessary. — Hugh Jorgen (@HughJorgen2) March 5, 2020

Really.

I thought he’d be more of a bleacher than a tanner. — Jen Conway (@HeyJenConway) March 5, 2020

Ahem.

Agreed, I'm in! I mean, I'm out for sure… — Ryan Moore (@RyanMoore) March 5, 2020

Dude.

These people are out of their minds. — Edward (@beh1007) March 5, 2020

That’s putting it nicely.

Everyone the moment she said it… pic.twitter.com/KDb2Nou7kQ — Jason Mangum (@jasonwmangum) March 5, 2020

True story. EL OH EL

***

Related:

Ugly INSIDE and out –> Kathy Griffin dragged for lecturing rape survivor about her ‘cruel feed’ in front of her 2 MILLION followers

Honey, just take the L! AOC’s attempt to pretend Bernie’s platform ISN’T a hot dumpster of socialism fails in so many ways

‘Hey Rashida, thanks for helping Trump #KAG’! Lefties flip OUT on Rashida Tlaib for her gross tweet using Anita Hill to trash Biden