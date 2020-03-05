Is it just our imagination or does Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seem almost desperate in this tweet? Sort of like she’s trying to make Bernie’s platform about anything but socialism. Maybe she learned a thing or two about Americans on Super Tuesday, even her fellow Democrats?

Eh, probably not.

Americans don’t want socialism, AOC. Sorry, not sorry.

And centrists, moderates, independents, and even some Democrats proved they are not on her team on Tuesday.

How refreshing.

That. ^

Trending

Ouch.

HA HA HA HA HA

There it is. AOC has spent a lot of time alienating the other candidates … and now she thinks she can unify them under Bernie.

Girl, please.

***

Related:

‘Hey Rashida, thanks for helping Trump #KAG’! Lefties flip OUT on Rashida Tlaib for her gross tweet using Anita Hill to trash Biden

DUDE. When you’ve lost MSNBC! Ted Cruz sums up Chris Hayes ‘mea culpa’ over his spin on Schumer’s threat and it’s PERFECT

‘Look at this BS’! Brit Hume RIPS Schumer aide Justin Goodman for claiming right-wing ‘misinterpreted’ Schumer’s comments

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AOCBernie Sanderssocialism