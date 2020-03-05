What sort of person comes across this video of a young woman talking about the abuse she has received on Twitter as a rape survivor and thinks it’s a good idea to try and make an example of HER and her supposed ‘cruel feed’?

hey guys. please watch this. it shows how much i’ve grown and my journey with God and acceptance. also how excited i am for 2020. thank you! xoxo pic.twitter.com/L6UPVp2n1c — elisabeth – not your psychologist (@elisabethlehem) March 3, 2020

Kathy Griffin, that’s who.

This video is completely contrary to the majority of your extremely cruel feed. Do you see that? Acting out is very common for sexual assault survivors, that’s understandable, but I don’t think you really want to make folks online, real humans, feel so bad about themselves. Heal. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 4, 2020

‘Elisabeth’s’ feed is filled with horrible screenshots of people harassing and abusing her on Twitter, probably because she appears to lean right. But politics aside, did Kathy really think it was a good idea to lecture a rape survivor about her tweets? In front of her two million followers? The young woman isn’t verified and has all of 1300 followers.

Grow a soul, Kathy. Seriously.

We know what you’re insinuating here. It isn’t funny. And reeks of your own hypocrisy. (See above) Love, Not A Conservative But Someone Who Thinks You’re A Mean Hag Inside and Out ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/CGxnf8YXZR — kt (@kaitlynjanellee) March 4, 2020

If anyone knows how to be cruel it’s Kathy.

Oh sit down and shut up. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 5, 2020

I’m sorry, Ms. Griffin, but did you just make all those vile tweets she screencapped her fault? You didn’t, right? Please tell me that wasn’t your point. — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) March 5, 2020

You owe Elisabeth an apology, you hag. You have absolutely no idea what she's been through. And no rape survivor needs a comedian to explain to us whether or not our behavior is "understandable." — Dagan K (@dagank4) March 5, 2020

No bar low enough for you huh? — JD 🇺🇸 (@m5drummer) March 5, 2020

You are a scumbag Kathy — Kevin Boyd (@TheKevinBoyd) March 5, 2020

who are you again? — fitethegoodfite 🕯 (@fitethegoodfite) March 5, 2020

What's next Kathy? A severed head photo? — 2A_Patriot (@2APatriot3) March 5, 2020

Been there, done that.

This is pretty despicable, even for you. — 🍀 Jenn Again 🍀 👣 Clump of 37 Trillion Cells (@again_jenn) March 4, 2020

I’m trying to figure out how do you read this thread and think that what you tweeted is actually a good idea but given your history of doing stupid things I’m not surprised. — Samantha Jones (@Samantha_J9) March 4, 2020

She’s learned nothing.

***

