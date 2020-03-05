What sort of person comes across this video of a young woman talking about the abuse she has received on Twitter as a rape survivor and thinks it’s a good idea to try and make an example of HER and her supposed ‘cruel feed’?

Kathy Griffin, that’s who.

‘Elisabeth’s’ feed is filled with horrible screenshots of people harassing and abusing her on Twitter, probably because she appears to lean right. But politics aside, did Kathy really think it was a good idea to lecture a rape survivor about her tweets? In front of her two million followers? The young woman isn’t verified and has all of 1300 followers.

Grow a soul, Kathy. Seriously.

If anyone knows how to be cruel it’s Kathy.

Been there, done that.

She’s learned nothing.

