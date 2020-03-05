Paul Krugman seems very upset about Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

And he thinks anyone who didn’t vote for her, and we’re looking at you, Democrats, is a sexist.

Heh.

Check this thread out.

About Warren: deeply sad. She was the candidate of ideas, the best hope we had of getting a strongly progressive agenda actually enacted. Plus enormous energy and personal charm. What happened? Well, sexism was a big deal, probably the most important thing 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 5, 2020

Personal charm? Huh?

And THERE it is. Sexism stopped Elizabeth Warren from being president.

Not the fact that she has lied about her heritage and her life for DECADES to take advantage of programs meant for minorities … no no, it’s because Democrats are sexist.

But she also made one huge strategic mistake: she thought she could win over the Bernie crowd by going for Medicare for All. This was a break with her previous accumulation of medium-sized plans, and opened her for attack 2/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 5, 2020

And it didn't win over the Bernistas anyway, because they're only partly about progressive policy; they want someone who channels their sense of grievance. Warren wasn't their type precisely because of the thoughtfulness that attracted her supporters 3/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 5, 2020

And in the end they won't get Sanders either, unless something very strange happens. Among other things, a lot of Warren supporters have come to really dislike Sanders and the people around him. And even if all of them went Bernie, it wouldn't be remotely enough 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 5, 2020

The only way grievance progressivism could have prevailed was against a fractured field. And the field has unfractured with incredible speed 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 5, 2020

But progressives shouldn't despair. In many ways they've won the war of ideas. Subject of next tweetstorm 6/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) March 5, 2020

They’re all just a bunch of sexists though.

She LIED about her ethnicity for 50 years and took advantage of the lie in her professional career. She used a historically oppressed minority group for her own advantage. — Stoning Duck (@sttngduck) March 5, 2020

Sexism? She didn't appeal to Democrat voter, Paul. Pure and simple. That isn't sexism. — Jim (@WFSecurityNerd) March 5, 2020

🤡🤡🤡 — Kerry Heiss (@cirk162) March 5, 2020

Personal charm? — Barbara Matthews (@barbarapagem) March 5, 2020

Right?

EL OH EL

Not the words that come to our mind when we think about Elizabeth Warren.

“personal charm?”

Are we talking about the same Elizabeth Warren? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 5, 2020

Guess we’re not the only ones.

Heh.

***

