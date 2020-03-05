Paul Krugman seems very upset about Elizabeth Warren dropping out of the 2020 presidential race.

And he thinks anyone who didn’t vote for her, and we’re looking at you, Democrats, is a sexist.

Heh.

Check this thread out.

Personal charm? Huh?

And THERE it is. Sexism stopped Elizabeth Warren from being president.

Not the fact that she has lied about her heritage and her life for DECADES to take advantage of programs meant for minorities … no no, it’s because Democrats are sexist.

Trending

They’re all just a bunch of sexists though.

Right?

EL OH EL

Not the words that come to our mind when we think about Elizabeth Warren.

Guess we’re not the only ones.

Heh.

***

Related:

‘FFS SamanTHA, get a GRIP’! You guys won’t believe what Alyssa Milano wants Trump impeached for NOW (ok, you might)

James Woods’ #NoThanksIdRather response to Rashida Tlaib screeching about people having sex with her is just PAINFUL (watch)

Ugly INSIDE and out –> Kathy Griffin dragged for lecturing rape survivor about her ‘cruel feed’ in front of her 2 MILLION followers

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsElizabeth WarrenPaul Krugmansexism