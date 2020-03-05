Oh my God! Is Alyssa Milano still tweeting stupid?

Yup, it’s been a while since this editor perused her timeline (probably because she blocked this editor AND Twitchy last year) but since Warren dropped out and went off the reservation we thought we’d check in with SamanTHA and boy howdy, talk about Twitchy gold.

Bless her.

For example, she wants to know if Trump should be impeached based on an interpretation by Vox’s Aaron Rupar of his convo with Hannity on the coronavirus.

Oh my God. Is this an impeachable offense? https://t.co/MmUS0TMVGg — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) March 5, 2020

What the what?

Huh?

No. No, this is not an impeachable offense ALTHOUGH the two articles of impeachment were weak-sauce as well, but still.

*holy crap*

Remember when he was their great presidential hope?

Not everything is impeachable.

Not even if you don't like it or agree.

I'm pretty skeptical of the numbers that China is reporting. pic.twitter.com/nqOdkTtiRN — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) March 5, 2020

Calm DOWN.

Omg no, just like the last time you old shill. — . (@FranksFiles) March 5, 2020

stop it. — Tim Wenz (@LwyrUp406) March 5, 2020

Sure….. go for it! 🤪🤪🤪 — SECRET SQUIRREL (@SecritSqrl) March 5, 2020

LOL, good point. The last time they impeached Trump he got more popular.

Everything a Republican does is impeachable in your eyes. So to answer your question, no. — Horbanks73 (@Horbanks73) March 5, 2020

oH mY gOd. iS tHiS aN iMpEaChAblE oFfEnSe — Straight Savage (@BigSavage80) March 5, 2020

Sadly, no, she’s not.

***

