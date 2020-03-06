Wow, MSNBC. You know your segment is really bad when even CNN can make fun of you.

To Andrew’s point, how the Hell did this end up on TV?

how did this end up on tv? pic.twitter.com/xUYIOChhKv — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) March 6, 2020

Brian, dude, do you even math?

Do they think there are 500 people in America? Even this Twitchy editor who has not had enough coffee to truly be all that clever yet can see this doesn’t exactly add up.

I'm speechless. I thought they were going to mock the stupidity of the tweet, but then she says it's true and I can't believe it's real.

pic.twitter.com/F47R7hrp2N — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) March 6, 2020

Maybe they were making fun of it but their snark was so lame people thought they were being serious?

Maybe?

Work with us, people.

Because MSNBC hires idiots? — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) March 6, 2020

THERE it is.

You elitists with your geography and your maps — Spam Elliot (@jones4440) March 6, 2020

And your fancy numbers and math.

HILLBILLIES!

Well it is @MSNBC — Michael Rice 🍻 (@MikeRice74) March 6, 2020

Math is hard. 🤣 — Mayor McSnark 🇺🇸 (@DailyPamphlet) March 6, 2020

To be fair, it can be.

But that math was NOT.

“Don’t tell us if you’re ahead of us on the math” — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) March 6, 2020

Ouch.

ALL FIVE HUNDRED OF US could have been millionaires! — Hanover Fisk (@hanover_fisk) March 6, 2020

USA USA USA!

OMG!!! And then the NYT editorial board member says it is TRUE! Seriously, did a producer allow that tweet to go on-air just because they hate Brian? — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 6, 2020

Whoa. Could be?

Dumb and Dumber 🙂 — Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) March 6, 2020

You can laugh at them but they're right; Mike Bloomberg should give everyone a million dollars — Holly GoLYTELY (@RegressiveElf) March 6, 2020

Umm.

HOLLY PLEASE DIVIDE 500,000,000 by 327,000,000 AND TELL ME WHAT THE ANSWER IS! How did not ONE person in the booth, on set, in the newsroom, catch this? — Kevin O'Neill (@KevinBuffalo) March 6, 2020

The MSNBC math department closes at 5pm. — Denise Shearin (@DeniseShearin) March 6, 2020

Well, NOW it all makes sense.

***

