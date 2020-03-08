Granted, this isn’t the first time we haven’t taken Kamala Harris seriously but wow, her so-called endorsement of Joe Biden is a doozy.

Watch this nonsense.

.@JoeBiden has served our country with dignity and we need him now more than ever. I will do everything in my power to help elect him the next President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/DbB2fGWpaa — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 8, 2020

Wasn’t Kamala the one who accused Joe Biden of being a racist? That whole riding the bus story? It’s been a while since the first debates but we seem to remember her attacking him over civil rights.

Byron York remembers it too.

Recorded 7 days ago, with hostage-tape production values, Harris frames endorsement of Biden in terms of civil rights–same subject she attacked him on during campaign. https://t.co/mg8FbOCMal — Byron York (@ByronYork) March 8, 2020

Oh yeah, that’s it.

Somebody wants that VP slot.

Badly.

"Hey everybody, remember when I told @JoeBiden during the debates that he was a terrible person because of his stance on Civil Rights & busing? Well, my bad, nevermind, because I want a job in his admin if he wins the White House. Go Joe!" – @KamalaHarris — Jeff Ellington 🤠🐴🌵🌮 (@Jeff__Ellington) March 8, 2020

Or the AG?

Yeah she’s seems extremely enthusiastic about this endorsement. 😂 — magalopes (@mlwelch31) March 8, 2020

It does feel a little less than, doesn’t it?

I watched for about a minute to see if she was blinking to send a hostage message. What a train wreck the Democrat party is becoming. — Cate Long (@cate_long) March 8, 2020

Truly.

Democrats are gonna be Democrats #hypocrite — Bradley Marcus (@MarcusP62428099) March 8, 2020

Those in the democrat establishment are truly circling the wagons. — Seriously? (@ChewOnThis31) March 8, 2020

It’s what they do.

***

Related:

OMG WE’RE ALL GONNA DIE! Blue-check makes a complete TOOL of himself trying to spread even more coronavirus panic

‘This your pivot to the RIGHT?!’ AOC dragged by her Bernie Bros BASE for calling Warren’s SNL appearance ‘legendary’ (watch)

Now THERE’s a hashtag you don’t see every day! James Woods asks Ilhan Omar if THIS is a Constitutional right and LOL