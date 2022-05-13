Rob Reiner says it’s simple.

Republicans don’t respect women.

Don’t be too hard on Rob over his tweet … he’s about as bright as a dim yellow bulb. Sorry, he’s not even really that bright. What’s dimmer than a dim yellow bulb?

THAT’S him.

You’d think he’d have bothered to go through his own timeline checking for tweets where he was openly disrespecting women himself before making such a claim but nope. We suppose in his empty little noggin Republican women deserved to be treated how he treated them.

Right, Meathead?

So respectful.

Trending

Classy.

Boy, he really trashed Susan Collins over Kavanaugh … attacking a woman because he was mad about a man being nominated by Trump.

Pretty sure Rob has zero place babbling about a ‘woman’s pain’. Especially because Blasey-Ford was a liar.

And of course, he trashed Melania Trump.

And he went after Ivanka Trump.

Yeah, Meathead is a real charmer.

Accurate.

***

Related:

‘F*cking low, disgusting, and despicable, even for them’: Scumbag POLITICO hack DRAGGED for heartless hit piece on Madison Cawthorn

‘Gov ITSELF a purveyor of disinformation’: KICK-A*S thread shines brutal light on why Biden admin is REALLY obsessed with ‘disinformation’

YUP! Elon Musk has just ONE word for Minister of Truth Nina Jankowicz pushing to allow verified Twitter users to ‘edit’ other’s tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: republicansRob Reinerwomen

Recommended Twitchy Video