Lori Lightfoot wants to fight the MAGA crowd for her rights and stuff. Guess after she called the LGBTQ community to arms she wanted to follow up with another ‘patriotic’ tweet we could all point and laugh at.

The single most patriotic thing you can do is fight for rights that don’t actually exist because we all have the same rights? K.

Lori, maybe you should focus more on your city.

Chicagoans said as much.

Of course there’s complete silence on that, there has been for years and years. Democrats never want to talk about real problems they should have real solutions for. No no, they’d rather call their pals to arms to fight a fight that isn’t even really a fight.

Yup.

HA HA HA HA HA.

We see what he did there.

Because then she has to admit she hasn’t done much to stop it.

But you know, LGBTQ rights! Or something!

***

