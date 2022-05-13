Lori Lightfoot wants to fight the MAGA crowd for her rights and stuff. Guess after she called the LGBTQ community to arms she wanted to follow up with another ‘patriotic’ tweet we could all point and laugh at.

The single most patriotic thing you can do is fight for rights that don’t actually exist because we all have the same rights? K.

The single most patriotic thing a person can do is fight for their rights. You better believe I’m going to fight for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights, voting rights and every other freedom the MAGA crowd or Supreme Court is trying to take away. — Lori Lightfoot (@LoriLightfoot) May 12, 2022

Lori, maybe you should focus more on your city.

Chicagoans said as much.

I respect that & support anyone in doing so. But may I ask as Mayor, what are you doing to fight for the rights of Chicagoans to live in a safe & prosperous city? We’ve had horrific shootings in the last week and chaotic riots in business district, but complete silence on this. https://t.co/h5Is68L24w — Stuart Loren (@StuLoren) May 13, 2022

Of course there’s complete silence on that, there has been for years and years. Democrats never want to talk about real problems they should have real solutions for. No no, they’d rather call their pals to arms to fight a fight that isn’t even really a fight.

Yup.

That’s Ultra MAGA to you, Lori. — Nick Nicholas (@Nick_GenX) May 13, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA.

We see what he did there.

Lori…nobody is talking about "LGBTQ+ rights" now. The discussion is about abortion and whether or not killing babies should be a federal or state issue. Stand behind what you believe and let the chips fall where they may. JB has been clear on his position. — Bud Merino (@NotARINO_40) May 12, 2022

Why don’t you focus on the hideous crime and murder rates in your city — NH (@TwoQuoque) May 12, 2022

Because then she has to admit she hasn’t done much to stop it.

You can't even keep the residents of #Chicago from being riddled w/bullets on a DAILY basis. Soft on crime policies will do that. RESIGN! Be an activist for #abortion in your free time. Right now, your city is a hellscape under YOUR watch. Don't blame #MAGA. — 🍊Katerina5k🍊 (@katerina5k) May 13, 2022

797 homicides last year. — tawtis (@xtawtis) May 13, 2022

But you know, LGBTQ rights! Or something!

***

