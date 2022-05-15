Dear reader, you’re likely seeing a theme in our stories this morning and sadly this is just what happens any time there is a shooting the Left thinks they can use to paint half of this country as backwood, redneck, racist, white supremacists. Blue-check trolls like David Leavitt come out from under their rocks and say horrible stuff, they get dragged for saying horrible stuff, then we point and laugh at them here on Twitchy.

It’s a cycle.

Luckily, it can be fairly funny on our end at least.

Oh, and if David looks familiar it’s because he’s the guy who harassed Target Tori over a toothbrush – she ended up with a free vacation to Hawaii and he ended up being stuck as David Leavitt.

Anywho, it started here:

tHoUgHtS aNd PrAyErS don't bring people back from the dead. We actions, and we need #GunControlNow #Buffalo #BuffaloNY #buffalonewyork — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 14, 2022

Gun control now.

He could at least have picked a more original hashtag, right?

His tweet ended up on the Hodge Twins’ radar:

Gun Control doesn’t mean Gun confiscation. You lefties are bad at definitions & vocabulary. Just saying https://t.co/q0Ni1OZB9E — ULTRA MAGA Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 15, 2022

Hey, they were just sayin’.

David responded:

Thanks for all the retweets, so glad you're fans. People are willing to pay good money for shout outs and sponsored posts, and you're giving it to me for free! Don't forget to subscribe and hit that notification bell. https://t.co/YLgIAeJOlv — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 15, 2022

So pay close attention here. He’s thanking them for the retweets because he thinks that will make him money? Keep this in mind as you read more.

Don’t worry we will be retweeting your dumb tweets everyday. Freedom of speech is a double edge sword 🤣👌🏾 — ULTRA MAGA Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 15, 2022

True.

Again, totally cool with the retweets and attention.

There is 365 days in a year are you ready? — ULTRA MAGA Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) May 15, 2022

And then he tweeted this:

If I keep getting threatened I'll be filing an emergency restraining order, and if they contact me again I'll have them arrested. https://t.co/4sNQ5b8p3b — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) May 15, 2022

Umm, what?

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Settle down, David, this is how Twitter works.

Go brush your teeth, Davey — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) May 15, 2022

Oh dear Lord what a little Puss you are . Wow getting retweeted such a big threat pic.twitter.com/8gL2mzkGbq — Diane B (@dmb1031) May 15, 2022

Poor little fellar.

Strange. He was just encouraging them a few minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/7Xh6lRHBrh — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) May 15, 2022

That is SORTA weird, right?

Dude is … special.

A court won’t issue a restraining order because they threatened to retweet you 🤣 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 15, 2022

Let's not forget the McDonalds drive thru and the used cup he carries around in his cupholder incident https://t.co/YUntx5ZjZR — Big Ed Florida Man (@Falconeddie1) May 15, 2022

Not when you encourage it https://t.co/UqD7o18uSP — I Can’t Even (@PalleyKara) May 15, 2022

Noooo, not the retweeting of your own idiocy into the great wide public forum! pic.twitter.com/QSmpJwRVkz — ʞɹᴉɯS (@FoundersGirl) May 15, 2022

THE FREAKIN’ HORROR!

Never go full David Leavitt.

— UPDATED TO ADD —

You all might remember him for this as well:

END

***

