Oh good, Tom Nichols chimed in on another breaking news story … said no one, literally ever.

Didn’t this guy use to actually know some things about some stuff? Yeah?

We get it, Tom has a new Left-leaning Right-hating audience to pander to but c’mon man.

Every time.

Not just most of the time or some of the time.

EVERY time.

Tom.

Dude.

Even The Values Voter corrected him:

That didn’t stop other white guys from saying stupid stuff on Tom’s tweet though.

Ummm …

BUT CAN YOU IMAGINE … man.

Every. Time.

Gonna bet that’s a no.

RedSteeze can never seem to resist dropping Twitter’s resident expert.

So NOT every time.

Gosh, whoda thunk it?

Right?

Cash those checks, Tom.

***

