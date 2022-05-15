Oh good, Tom Nichols chimed in on another breaking news story … said no one, literally ever.

Didn’t this guy use to actually know some things about some stuff? Yeah?

We get it, Tom has a new Left-leaning Right-hating audience to pander to but c’mon man.

A young white male shooter with a livestream and a manifesto. Every time, the script writes itself. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) May 15, 2022

Every time.

Not just most of the time or some of the time.

EVERY time.

Tom.

Dude.

Even The Values Voter corrected him:

Contrary to what some believe, mass shooters are not always white men. They’re almost always men. But their ethnicities range. But THIS specific style of event has white supremacist right-wing extremist attack written all over it. — TheValuesVoter (@TheValuesVoter) May 15, 2022

That didn’t stop other white guys from saying stupid stuff on Tom’s tweet though.

Can you imagine the reaction, if it were to be a young Back or Brown man doing this repeatedly? — Dave's not here, Man (@davidfamlawyer) May 15, 2022

Ummm …

The last several mass killings have been by black and brown men. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 15, 2022

BUT CAN YOU IMAGINE … man.

an old white male journalist with a bad take and a twitter feed. Every time, the script writes itself. https://t.co/o76xnuL48t — ghost in the wires (@deathxdisinfo) May 15, 2022

Every. Time.

Shitty takes by Tom, every time. The script writes itself https://t.co/RyFTPp47Zb — Dr. Odel Roo² (@ScottYo04098556) May 15, 2022

For every shooting in Chicago do you also say the script writes itself? https://t.co/Y5FbzT8Pvq — Nicky Zwan (@nicky_zwan) May 15, 2022

Gonna bet that’s a no.

Tom is pretending that Wakesha and the Subway attacks didn't happen…. https://t.co/6tlITx8DfP — LutherWasWrong (@WasLuther) May 15, 2022

An old white lefty has-been with a twitter account and a narrative. Every time, the script writes itself. https://t.co/rOmunDXmzM pic.twitter.com/XQFZIOWkmQ — KB (@BakerKeto) May 15, 2022

RedSteeze can never seem to resist dropping Twitter’s resident expert.

So NOT every time.

Gosh, whoda thunk it?

Woke Tom Nichols will never not be funny. Cash those checks. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 15, 2022

Right?

Cash those checks, Tom.

***

