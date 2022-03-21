Did you guys know there is a significance to the passage of time? Like a seriously super important significance of the passage of time? It’s so important and stuff that Kamala Harris said so four times in a matter of two sentences.

Again, you can always tell she gets in her head when she’s speaking and thinking about what a bad job she’s doing and how much most Americans dislike her.

This … this is just embarrassing and weird:

KAMALA HARRIS: "The significance of the passage of time, right? The significance of the passage of time. So when you think about it, there is great significance to the passage of time…there is such great significance to the passage of time." pic.twitter.com/jUsnyNiSpB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 21, 2022

Ok, who broke the Kamala bot? She’s definitely malfunctioning more than usual.

I think she gets all her material from Jack Handey. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 21, 2022

Not-so-deep thoughts, with Kamala Harris.

You know, that works.

But is there great significance to the passage of time? — Beverly Hallberg (@BeverlyHallberg) March 21, 2022

GREAT significance. Super great even.

say the passage of time again — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) March 21, 2022

The phrase of the day, boys and girls, is the passage of time.

"Each time you light your lighter. Your lighter gets lighter.. … Until your lighter gets so lighter it wont light again." — Biff LaTourette (@BiffLaTourette) March 21, 2022

Whoa.

That was a passage of time I'll never get back — Jason Dalen (@jd8uxq) March 21, 2022

There ya go!

A heartbeat away. God help us — Victor Nikki (@Vics_Specter) March 21, 2022

Right? Sure, it’s hilarious to watch her completely shiznit the bed, but it’s also scary because she is ‘this close’ to leading the free world.

Although, considering the mess President Silver Alert has made of things?

***

