MAN OH MAN, these people must really really really want adults to be able to talk about sexual identity with children between the ages of 4-8. Imagine raising a bunch of money to put up billboards like this, and how absolutely stupid (or brainwashed) someone has to be to push a nonsensical name for a bill that doesn’t even exist.

We suppose it’s much easier to fit ‘GAY’ and ‘SAY GAY’ on a billboard than, ‘We want adults to talk to small children about their sexuality’. That’s just a little clunky, ya’ know?

Creepsh*ts, the lot of ’em.

Ron DeSantis and Florida Republicans have pissed us all off. So this week we are going to cover the state of Florida in these in response. pic.twitter.com/VjCMP6fVFW — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 21, 2022

They’re so pissed off that parents don’t want adults talking to their very small children about sexual preference and identity that they’re going to put billboards up all over the state … this is not the ‘gotcha’ they think it is.

It took us over a week to find every single available piece of inventory that would be approved. Whatever we can get with whatever we raise we are going to do. And we will keep them up as long as we can. Here is how you can help us on this: https://t.co/Eq2AcIxlNN — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 21, 2022

And a special shout out to @KimMangone who has stepped up in a major way on this project. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) March 21, 2022

So is he saying she’s the biggest groomer of them all?

Just sayin’.

If there has to be a law to stop you from talking about sexual orientation to kindergarteners then maybe you shouldn't be a teacher. — Federalist Muskrat 🇺🇸 (@Muskrat__) March 21, 2022

Have you actually read the bill? — ベガス・ゴールデンナイツ ゴー！ゴー！ゴー！🇺🇸🇯🇵🇺🇦 (@DavidAFoshee) March 21, 2022

This is hilarious. @GovRonDeSantis thanks you for the campaign contribution — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) March 21, 2022

Thank you. Normally I would have to photoshop something like this, so this is a big time-saver — Ingenuous Firebrand (@ING2Firebrand) March 21, 2022

3rd grade children shouldn’t be talking about sex. Educators who think 3rd grade children should be talking about sex shouldn’t be in education. — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 21, 2022

Hi Adam: Can you tell us why you’re so invested in *classroom instruction* about sexualities and gender identities for 5, 6, and 7 year olds? Thanks. pic.twitter.com/QrGSFX7Kxb — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) March 21, 2022

You've never actually read the bill, have you? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 21, 2022

What a waste of money. But you do you boo. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) March 21, 2022

The only people who will think these billboards are cool already think the words ‘don’t,’ and, ‘say,’ and, ‘gay’, are in the bill. You know, the stupid people. And they already vote for other stupid people, aka Democrats. All this really does is give Republicans an open door to mock them for being either too stupid or too lazy to actually understand the legislation. Plus, they can talk to parents (a major voting block that doesn’t care about the R or the D) about how Democrats openly pushed for adults to talk to their small children about sexual persuasion and identity.

Not smart, guys.

But hey, as Dog guy said up there, ‘You do you, Boo.’

***

