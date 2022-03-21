We suppose if Allen Glines thinks Hunter Biden has the mind of a 16-year-old he MIGHT have a point here, but otherwise the notion that people shouldn’t ‘harass’ Hunter because people didn’t want the press, the Left, and Hollywood weirdos harassing a CHILD is off-the-charts stupid.

It’s stunning, and not in a good way, the lengths some people will go in order to pretend ‘the big guy’s’ son isn’t a disgraceful person with a disgraceful past.

Look at this hot mess.

Hunter Biden should sue all the members of Congress who are harassing him for defamation and get restraining orders. They quaked and whined whenever Barron Trump’s name was mentioned, but they’re fine with a relentless campaign against Biden’s son. — Allen Glines (@AllenBGlines) March 20, 2022

Hunter is 52. Barron is a minor … really dude?

And there’s a ‘relentless campaign against Biden’s son’ because his actions could very well have made it possible for very bad players to blackmail our president thus putting our country in danger. They really just don’t get how serious these allegations are.

Their objections to mentions of Barron Trump only had somewhat to do with him being a minor, but what was said was often not offensive in the slightest. Nothing compared to how they treated Chelsea Clinton. It was a lot of “the president’s children are off limits” stuff. — Allen Glines (@AllenBGlines) March 20, 2022

Chelsea is also an adult.

Another weird comparison.

Why didn’t this guy compare Hunter to Trump’s older children? Because he thinks Hunter is as innocent as a child? Huh?

This is just … strange.

Regardless of the veracity of the allegations against any member of any elected official’s family, it should not be okay, let alone encouraged, for an entire political party to go after said family like the GOP has for the past several years with Hunter Biden. — Allen Glines (@AllenBGlines) March 20, 2022

These. Allegations. Could. Be. Dangerous. To. The. Country.

Sure, the GOP are the bad guys, not the addict who allegedly sold access to his very powerful father.

The GOP has been cooking up stuff against Hunter Biden for over two years. It didn’t get Trump re-elected and now it’s just sad. If GOP leadership wasn’t so corrupt and brainless, they would’ve put a stop to it by now. — Allen Glines (@AllenBGlines) March 20, 2022

Cooking up stuff.

Allen, dude, there is no need to ‘cook up’ anything because Hunter has done a fine job IN REAL LIFE doing just that, himself.

Barron Trump is a child. Hunter Biden is 52 years old. — Max (@MaxNordau) March 21, 2022

Allen is such a grifter. He ran for Utah senate, took money but never filed. Utah Dems, to their credit, dragged him publicly as he wouldn’t return calls to the party. — jordan 🤠 (@jortron) March 21, 2022

If true, yikes.

I know this is hard to comprehend, but a drug addicted awful adult is not the same as an innocent child. — ZeldaAGabriel (@second_zelda) March 21, 2022

Crazy, right?

Allen, Hunter Biden is old enough to be a grandfather. Comparing him to Barron Trump is … a little obtuse, don't you think? — Torrey M. Spears 🇺🇸 (@torreymspears) March 21, 2022

Obtuse.

Good word.

We think it’s stupid, pathetic, and desperate, but ‘obtuse’ totally works.

Solid point. I mean attacking a 10 now 16 year old is fair game. As opposed to the 40 year old crack smoking bag man for the Bidens. — 😉😘🎉 Just A (@TheycallmejustA) March 21, 2022

And to think, Glenn thought that thread was a good thing.

***

