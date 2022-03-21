David Axelrod complaining about Republicans wanting Biden to fail so badly they’d let the country fail as well after what we witnessed from Democrats during the four years Trump was in office is really and truly something else.

The cojones on this guy, right?

The NERVE.

And maybe if Biden’s ideas didn’t suck so much Republicans wouldn’t have to keep blocking them.

Does David even realize he’s David Axelrod? Heh.

Yeah.

Period.

Trending

Maybe get David two mirrors, one for each of his faces.

The Democrat’s mantra.

This. ^

But you know, it’s Republicans who hate the president so much they’re willing to let the country fail. Totally.

Where has this dude BEEN?

Seriously.

And THERE it is.

No need to complicate things with the whining and complaining, Dave.

***

Related:

Dude, WUT?! Rep. Eric Swalwell gets SERIOUSLY creepy trying to dunk on Seb Gorka for sharing meme of Adam Kinzinger as a ‘crying little girl’; UPDATED

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized Friday evening after experiencing flu-like systems and the Left reacts JUST like you’d expect

White Leftist dude tells other white people not to use ‘reaction gifs of Black people’ because it’s digital blackface and OMG-STFU

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenDavid AxelrodDemocratsrepublicans

Recommended Twitchy Video