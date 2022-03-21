David Axelrod complaining about Republicans wanting Biden to fail so badly they’d let the country fail as well after what we witnessed from Democrats during the four years Trump was in office is really and truly something else.

The cojones on this guy, right?

The NERVE.

And maybe if Biden’s ideas didn’t suck so much Republicans wouldn’t have to keep blocking them.

What is really enraging about politics is the degree to which so many so-called leaders would sooner see the country fail than elected officials of the other party succeed. — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) March 20, 2022

Does David even realize he’s David Axelrod? Heh.

The Democrats’ policies have no chance of succeeding. And their drive for tyranny over everyone who disagrees with them is not something anyone should root for. I mean, come on. Y’all want censorship of everyone who doesn’t see things your way. That’s a non-starter. Period. — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) March 20, 2022

Yeah.

Period.

Maybe get David two mirrors, one for each of his faces.

Never let a crisis go to waste. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) March 20, 2022

The Democrat’s mantra.

Did you know Hunter’s laptop is real??? — Stephe96 (@Stephe96) March 20, 2022

The current Administration's goal seems to be for the country to fail — I.B. Fine (@IBFine1) March 20, 2022

Yeah. You should know. — Natasja Yonce (@NatasjaYonce) March 20, 2022

This. ^

But you know, it’s Republicans who hate the president so much they’re willing to let the country fail. Totally.

Over the last 5 years? — Jonny Lummox AltAcct (@RealStarMan) March 20, 2022

Where has this dude BEEN?

Seriously.

We want to see the People succeed. We want to see politicians and corrupt government fail. — Firearms Policy Coalition (@gunpolicy) March 20, 2022

And THERE it is.

No need to complicate things with the whining and complaining, Dave.

***

