–UPDATE —

Ok, so this story just got funnier because not only did Swalwell get weird about the photo being a young girl, he missed the part where this picture is actually A MAN.

Don’t take our word for it.

pic.twitter.com/Lu5Me6gUst — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) March 21, 2022

WOW – did Eric read the room wrong or WHAT?!

—

We’re not entirely sure what Eric Swalwell was THINKING when he tweeted this about a meme Seb Gorka posted. The original meme shows Adam Kinzinger’s head on the body of a girl, basically insinuating that Kinzinger is like a weeping little girl.

Fine.

Not necessarily funny but not at all what Eric tried to make it out to be:

Maybe keep your child porn fantasies to yourself? @AdamKinzinger, should this guy have his medical license revoked? *Checks notes* Oh, he’s not actually a doctor. Got it. https://t.co/726NfKVlRB — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) March 20, 2022

What? Eric’s accusation says way more about him than Gorka, and ain’t none of it any good. He’s just not that bright.

Either that or he’s a really twisted individual.

Maybe both.

That is a pretty jacked up place for your brain to go, dude. Geez. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) March 20, 2022

Yup.

Gorka didn’t go there.

Eric did.

That's a weird place to go with this, @RepSwalwell. You see a depiction of a fully clothed girl and you think child porn fantasy? When the FBI was investigating you for trading sex for state secrets, did they check your hard drive? https://t.co/jz2Rlt3aHB — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) March 20, 2022

Meep.

What like your “ I wonder what its like to Pork a Chinese spy fantasy?” You should have resigned Toolbag https://t.co/qoPDX3JJEP — Diane B (@dmb1031) March 20, 2022

Now there’s a word we don’t hear enough these days.

Pork.

Heh.

You’re a comprised Chinese asset, you should resign from Congress immediately. — Captain Caveman (@BenHardee) March 20, 2022

Was Fang Fang over the age of 17 when she first started trading sex for secret information? 🤔 https://t.co/IAv385pP5H — Ian McKelvey (@ian_mckelvey) March 20, 2022

Meep again.

He's as much of a Doctor as Mrs. Biden, and never screwed a CCP Spy. https://t.co/l5pXlQg2Sr — AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) March 20, 2022

Good point.

But you know, if we say that we’re just a bunch of mean misogynists and stuff.

Does your hero Hunter Biden have child porn on his laptop?@RepSwalwell https://t.co/dUanzaOzci — Dennis Watson (@DennisW19131278) March 20, 2022

Probably not the best ‘joke’ for Eric to make when Hunter’s laptop is in the news right now.

Yikes.

Wait, what? You see a picture of a girl with a crying man’s face and you immediately go with “child porn”? WTAF? I’m more concerned w/ your thought process than I am Gorka’s goofy meme. Wow. Just, wow. — SuzSnarknado 🏴⚓️🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) March 20, 2022

Gorka’s meme was goofy, sure.

But not dirty.

Until Eric took it in that direction.

Kinda like Dr. Jill. — Jonny Lummox AltAcct (@RealStarMan) March 20, 2022

Kinzinger is a putz. He abandoned his constituents and tried to save his political ass by sucking up to democrats. — TheOpinant (@OpinantThe) March 20, 2022

Sounds more like projection on your part because it's obviously not what you are claiming it is. Unless Fang Fang put you up to it? — Jason72Rolltideroll (@JasonMefferd) March 20, 2022

And Swalwell trying to make this about child p0rn is just gross.

He should delete the tweet and then delete his account.

But we all know he won’t.

***

Related:

Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized Friday evening after experiencing flu-like systems and the Left reacts JUST like you’d expect

White Leftist dude tells other white people not to use ‘reaction gifs of Black people’ because it’s digital blackface and OMG-STFU

Let kids be KIDS! Brutal yet POWERFUL thread takes parents pushing ‘gender identity’ on their small children APART

Recommended Twitchy Video