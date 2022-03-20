Gotta love it when a white guy tells a bunch of other white people what bothers Black people. Because nothing says virtue-signal like nagging people about the skin color of the person in a meme they use …

This has to be one of those tweets that sounded way better in his head than it did when he sat down and put it out there for the Twitterverse to see.

Friendly reminder: if you’re white, there’s no reason to use a reaction gif of a Black person (aka “digital blackface”) when there’s literally a Schitts Creek gif for everything. — Michael Fulwiler (@MichaelFulwiler) March 18, 2022

*sigh*

Why are people the way they are? Seriously.

This blew up. I'm 100% guilty of doing this and I'm trying to be more intentional about it. I'm also open to other perspectives and encourage the conversation if people don't think it's a big deal. — Michael Fulwiler (@MichaelFulwiler) March 19, 2022

Oh yeah, Mike here is guilty of what he told other white people not to do:

Whoops.

Yup, that’s him.

And his digital blackface or whatever.

Responses were pretty damn hilarious though, so there’s that.

Shut the hell up. "Cultural appropriation" is not a *thing.* It's a narrative invented by leftists to sustain racial antagonism. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 19, 2022

Dang, that’s a smart tweet. ‘It’s a narrative invented by leftists to sustain racial antagonism.’

pic.twitter.com/V9FQ9wgP1i — Lord Woodstone (Toss all MAPS out the airlock) (@EricMertz_KC) March 19, 2022

Heh.

Know how you get people to use a bunch of memes featuring Black people?

Tell them not to do that.

I’m never going to racially segregate and white wash my responses. pic.twitter.com/QIYpIjAcm0 — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) March 19, 2022

Friendly reminder: thinking like this literally is segregation. pic.twitter.com/84IUZjTsR4 — Captain Caveman (@BenHardee) March 19, 2022

As a black man, y’all are going a little overboard. Gifs aren’t digital blackface. Just use your gif, laugh and move on. Stop tryi to be offended by literally everything that moves. — Aiden A! (@ParadoXUniteD1) March 19, 2022

This.

So much this.

***

