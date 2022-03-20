As Democrats and the mainstream media accuse the GOP of cherry-picking Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record to ‘attack her’, we can’t help but think about what they did to Justice Kavanaugh and his family just because it was Donald Trump who nominated him. They were willing to destroy his life (and his family) over trumped-up allegations that went nowhere, from a woman with a childlike voice who couldn’t remember any of the details of the ‘attack’ and whose friends also had no recollection of it.

But you know, it’s the GOP who isn’t being fair.

Funny how that works.

Ain’t it though? HILARIOUS even.

Ruth Marcus didn’t like being called out for her hypocrisy so she fired back … or at least tried to.

It’s WaPo but as President Silver Alert himself would say, C’MON MAN!

Room for doubt? Gosh, ya’ think?

And here’s the thing, nobody is even making up some weird attack allegation, they are simply pointing out very real cases and judgments from Brown Jackson. How is that attacking her?

Right?

Some crazy stuff right there.

Ouch.

And accurate.

She just knew she didn’t want Trump’s guy getting on SCOTUS.

Believe all women.

Oh, wait, just not THOSE women.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our head they’d get stuck there.

Oof.

But KAVANAUGH … cherry-picked!

REEEE!

