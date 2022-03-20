Scott Presler is really and truly the Energizer Bunny of organizing and getting voters registered and to the polls. Endless energy, optimism, and endurance – Republicans actually running could learn a thing or FIVE from this guy.

Oh, and registering voters at gas stations is freakin’ brilliant.

And since it is brilliant, he’s right, Democrats are angry.

Especially on Twitter.

A few cents less? Try a couple DOLLARS less per gallon …

You can always tell when someone doesn’t have to worry about gassing a vehicle.

Sheesh.

Trending

Someone’s projecting, Bill.

REEEEEEEEEEEE.

Again, they project on others the crap they would pull in this situation.

They are such simple creatures.

The Democratic Party has well and truly become the party of the rich.

Ok?

Seriously, why can’t any of these people meme? It’s not that difficult.

We’re sure Scott is heartbroken that this person doesn’t want to see him.

Says the low-follower account on Twitter trying to get attention.

It’s stupid to register people to vote?

Weird flex.

And so on.

Scott triggers them, every time.

***

Related:

‘I will NOT be told to shut up and COPE’: Tweep ANNIHILATES Bloomberg piece talking down to the little people about surviving inflation in KICK-A*S thread

‘Good GRAVY, get this psycho a Snickers bar!’ Male-Karen FREAKS OUT on #FreedomConvoy truckers in D.C. and their reaction is PERFECTION (watch)

NOT a cult! Chick who claims KINDNESS MATTERS MOST gets real ugly real FAST about unvaccinated peeps (gramps’ response is even WORSE)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2022 ElectionDemocratDemocratsGas StationLeftiesregistrationrepublicansScott Preslertwittervoters

Recommended Twitchy Video