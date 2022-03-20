Scott Presler is really and truly the Energizer Bunny of organizing and getting voters registered and to the polls. Endless energy, optimism, and endurance – Republicans actually running could learn a thing or FIVE from this guy.

Oh, and registering voters at gas stations is freakin’ brilliant.

Today, I spent 7 hours registering voters at a gas station in Manhasset, NY. I’m very sleepy & sunburned (😴+🥵), but I’ll be out tomorrow, too. (The democrats are really angry we’re registering voters at gas stations. Bless their hearts.) — #ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) March 19, 2022

And since it is brilliant, he’s right, Democrats are angry.

Especially on Twitter.

Hi ‘bout spending 7 hours in Ukraine protecting innocent children from GQP supported Russian bombs -so you can pay a few cents less at the gas station? Get a real job grifter. https://t.co/QzWOtrMrMY — Yoga for Common Conditions (@BackPainSecret1) March 20, 2022

A few cents less? Try a couple DOLLARS less per gallon …

You can always tell when someone doesn’t have to worry about gassing a vehicle.

Sheesh.

Lemme guess – just like Florida, you’re changing the party affiliations without them knowing https://t.co/qYYDyWAodm — Bill Stahl 🇺🇸 (@BillStahlJr) March 20, 2022

Someone’s projecting, Bill.

We don’t care where you register people to vote. If someone complained it’s probably because you were tying up the gas line.

We do care when you send people around to trick people into changing their voter registrations though.https://t.co/u2LIMhU5ZJ — Wile E SongDog 🌻 (@WileESongdog) March 20, 2022

REEEEEEEEEEEE.

Did you throw away those who wanted to register Democrat or Independent? — Save the Constitution (@MMareliuk) March 20, 2022

Again, they project on others the crap they would pull in this situation.

They are such simple creatures.

The Democratic Party has well and truly become the party of the rich.

So what ? — Christian Kalu (@Christi15978709) March 19, 2022

Ok?

Seriously, why can’t any of these people meme? It’s not that difficult.

Good thing I drive a Tesla…don’t have to see you — Matthew Forte 🇺🇸 (@mforte1970) March 20, 2022

We’re sure Scott is heartbroken that this person doesn’t want to see him.

Yes they saw you too pic.twitter.com/duWmHUXlEr — 4 EverMokum (@FransHibma) March 20, 2022

Says the low-follower account on Twitter trying to get attention.

It’s stupid to register people to vote?

Weird flex.

Registering voters? Odd. You’re usually trying to keep people from voting. — CarbonCountyTruth (@carbon_truth) March 20, 2022

And so on.

Scott triggers them, every time.

