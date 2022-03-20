One of the worst things to come out of this whole COVID pandemic public health response is how mentally broken so many people really are. Imagine being this terrified of a virus (and dependent on a vaccine that does not even prevent transmission) that you tweet about being afraid to hang out with people who haven’t been vaccinated.

Who does that?

Apparently, Nathalie Jacoby does.

Note, we have no idea if Nathalie is real, but she has 164k followers and her tweet is ridiculous enough to cover, even if she is a rando:

My husband wants us to go out to dinner with his friend and his wife, who are both anti-vaxxers. I told him I am not comfortable doing that because they did not get the Covid vaccine. Do YOU feel comfortable being around people you know who have NOT been vaccinated? — Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) March 19, 2022

And just in case she decides to delete it (since she did lock down for a bit after writing it):

Then she proceeded to pat herself on the back.

Yes, that’s right, I will be the first in line to get my next booster and I am not ashamed to admit it. I don’t care what you think. I don’t want Covid and I will continue to listen to science experts, like Dr. Fauci. Have a nice evening. — Nathalie Jacoby (@nathaliejacoby1) March 20, 2022

Experts like Fauci.

HOOBOY.

This though, from a grandpa, bragging about not attending his granddaughter’s wedding? Maybe the worst tweet of all.

We didn’t attend our granddaughter’s wedding. She refused to get shots. pic.twitter.com/hArU76PU6S — Rob Nelson (@rob_connections) March 19, 2022

Who ARE these people?

And you know, it’s not even that they decided not to attend the wedding (which is really sad unto itself), but that he thought this would score points with the other Branch COVIDIAN on Twitter. LOOK AT ME, I’M SO BRAINWASHED ABOUT A VACCINE I DIDN’T ATTEND A LIFE-CHANGING EVENT FOR MY GRANDDAUGHTER.

Yeah, we made the same face.

Guess how this went over:

The only thing your granddaughter will remember about you is how hateful you are. — The Turquoise Temptress (@heartsabustin) March 20, 2022

You're doing very well pic.twitter.com/gwwYXPhQzm — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) March 20, 2022

Sounds like you don't have any faith in your vaxx/boosters — Big Ed Florida Man (@Falconeddie1) March 20, 2022

And you thought you were a better person by attempting to shame her. You need Jesus old man. — Kevin Barnard (@KevyB1990) March 20, 2022

Good thing Jesus loves this guy, because the rest of us think he’s an a-hole.

It’s FAMILY! You are an old man that has supposed to have seen life and experienced enough to actually understand what’s going on, not give in to the media fear porn and miss your granddaughter’s life changing event! You don’t punish family, you selfish garbage human! — The Pundit's Pundit (@PunditsPund1) March 20, 2022

My daughter calls posts like these Clout chasing..I feel sorry for you..my 74 year old mother is vaccinated and she STILL got covid before Christmas.People are letting their lives pass by because of this and its sad. — LisaAnne (@LisaAnneGA) March 20, 2022

Good call. Granddaughters get married all the time. Definitely not worth the 0.0001% chance of death. (I assume you don't use highways either. Or eat hotdogs. Both good calls.) — Bryan Suits on KTTH Radio (@darksecretplace) March 20, 2022

Wow. You can never take that back. Must have been heartbreaking for her. Sad. — Matthew Marsden (@matthewdmarsden) March 20, 2022

Please ask for her forgiveness — Phil Holloway™ ⚖️✈️ 😁 (@PhilHollowayEsq) March 20, 2022

Chosing a cult over your family is evil and beyond insane. — Shirl Earp (@ShirlEarp) March 20, 2022

This isn't the flex you think it is. — Jenny says Hey Y'all (@JennyfromtheLaf) March 20, 2022

This is so sad. If you are vaccinated, then her vax status shouldn’t matter. Do you stay home all the time to avoid any potential unvaxxed person? Or do you only avoid unvaxxed loved ones? It truly mystifies me. — Heather Brown (@heatherhbrown) March 20, 2022

No, he just likes to post on social media his virtue signaling. — Jenny says Hey Y'all (@JennyfromtheLaf) March 20, 2022

That’s what it really boils down to. In some peoples’ sad, warped, broken little minds, bragging about how they mistreat the unvaccinated (even if they are family) somehow scores them big virtue-signaling points in their sad, warped, broken little groups. In real life and on social media.

And in the end, that’s what they really care about. Not public health, the ability to pat themselves on the back for their superior morality by injecting themselves with a substance that doesn’t even stop transmission of the virus.

***

