Jen Psaki really thought she had Tom Cotton here.

And as usual, she was wrong.

Maybe she should have ‘circled back’ before trying to pick a fight with Cotton.

.@TomCottonAR had a chance last week to back his words with actions by voting for the security assistance for Ukraine that the President announced yesterday. He and 30 of his fellow Senate Republicans voted against that money. https://t.co/yyZ3BQHL0j — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 18, 2022

And then she REALLY laid it on thick. LOOK AT ALL THE STUFF HE AND THOSE EVIL REPUBLICANS VOTED AGAINST!

Those 31 Republican Senators voted against:

-$13.6 billion for Ukraine

-800 Stinger anti-aircraft systems

-9000 anti-tank weapons

-7000 small arms

-20 million rounds of ammunition Our assistance is making a difference on the ground, and the President is delivering more — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 18, 2022

See, Psaki isn’t stupid, she just knows her base is, and she thought this would go over with them and then they’d shake their little fists at the evil Republicans and accuse them of being sympathetic to Russia or whatever else nonsense and crazy they push these days.

Tom Cotton, however, was having none of that:

The aid was <1% of an inflation-busting $1.5 trillion budget. It should have been sent *before* the invasion, but Biden blocked it to avoid offending Putin. @Pressec, why is Biden still buying Russian oil? https://t.co/58WTa1ygFV — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) March 18, 2022

OOOOOH, so that funding they voted against was part of the disgusting, inflation-busting budget. Nice of Jen to leave that tidbit out.

And gosh, why would Biden try to avoid offending Putin? And why is he still buying Russian oil?

Ouch and ouch.

Funny that you think you’re on the right side of this, Little Red Lying Hood. How much of that $14 billion gets kicked back to “the big guy,” huh? — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 18, 2022

Psh, just 10%.

Did the bill include a PENNY for American border security? — DennisDeeUSA – 10% to the Big Guy (@DennisDeeUSA1) March 18, 2022

Nooooope.

Perhaps he would like you to secure our border as well — Kristen Vega (@larsonlutz) March 18, 2022

Protecting our own border?

Crazy talk!

***

Related:

Public schools under Democratic RULE: Another sexual assault covered up by an Alexandria, VA high school to ‘advance anti-police agenda’

Awww, karma? Senate Democrats are SUPER mad at Republicans for ‘disrespecting their SCOTUS nominee’ and gosh, they can SUCK IT

‘Kavanaugh would like a WORD’: Media Matters throwing a FIT over Josh Hawley calling OUT Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record BACKFIRES

Recommended Twitchy Video