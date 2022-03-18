Jen Psaki really thought she had Tom Cotton here.

And as usual, she was wrong.

Maybe she should have ‘circled back’ before trying to pick a fight with Cotton.

And then she REALLY laid it on thick. LOOK AT ALL THE STUFF HE AND THOSE EVIL REPUBLICANS VOTED AGAINST!

See, Psaki isn’t stupid, she just knows her base is, and she thought this would go over with them and then they’d shake their little fists at the evil Republicans and accuse them of being sympathetic to Russia or whatever else nonsense and crazy they push these days.

Tom Cotton, however, was having none of that:

OOOOOH, so that funding they voted against was part of the disgusting, inflation-busting budget. Nice of Jen to leave that tidbit out.

And gosh, why would Biden try to avoid offending Putin? And why is he still buying Russian oil?

Ouch and ouch.

Psh, just 10%.

Nooooope.

Protecting our own border?

Crazy talk!

