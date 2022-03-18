Would someone let Media Matters know what a ‘smear’ is? Because Josh Hawley calling out Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record of going easy on child porn offenders is the reality of her record, not something he just made up to hurt her chances to be a SCOTUS justice.

Unlike what they ALL did to try and keep Kavanaugh off the bench.

Sean Hannity and Josh Hawley launch vile smear of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jacksonhttps://t.co/aa1slJNCyG — Media Matters (@mmfa) March 18, 2022

We know, it’s Media Matters and we all expect them to say stupid stuff, but this is stupid even for them. All Hawley did was post the various court cases where Brown Jackson was lenient on sex offenders. If they don’t like the reality of her record their issue should be with her, not with him for pointing it out.

Their little hissyfit didn’t go over so well for them:

Take a good long look at the comments- you may support her soft sentencing for pedophiles, but the majority of decent Americans do not. — Erica Lawson (@EricaValleyView) March 18, 2022

VILE SMEAR!

We saw Vile Smear open for Angry Beavers in 1999.

Accurately presenting the sentencing practices of a judge in contrast to the recommended guidelines is called reporting. You thinking acknowledging the Judge's judicial record constitutes a smear is deeply revealing about both your organization and Judge Jackson. Pedos are bad. — Politics Sucks (@BatDaddyOfThree) March 18, 2022

This ain’t rocket science, guys.

It’s not a smear if it’s true.

You just can’t handle the truth. — C. Dennis Peek – MeWe, Gettr, ✝️🌴🦩🐊🐬🏖 😎🇺🇸 (@DennisP220) March 18, 2022

How about all the vile smearing the Democrats did to Justice Kavanagh? — I Hate The Media© 🇺🇸 (@ihatethemedia) March 18, 2022

It’s different when they do it … even though no one has smeared Brown Jackson.

Awww, did someone decide to use your rules against you? Poor little baby, go cry to mommy.

You can't do the crap you people did to nominees you don't like and then expect us to sit there and take it and do nothing. Grow up and get a clue. — stitchinggal1967 (@kelsieA67) March 18, 2022

You mean they’re showing her ACTUAL words in cases she’s decided. Yeah, what a “smear” — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 18, 2022

Show us on the doll where her record of coddling pedos hurt you. — Toxic Miscuelinity (@Dave_DelFavero) March 18, 2022

At least THIS smear is factual and can be corroborated. — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) March 18, 2022

Yup.

You can’t call it a ‘smear’ when it’s true.

Unlike how they smeared Kavanaugh and tried to ruin his life.

***

