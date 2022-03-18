Whether or not you find Kyle Rittenhouse’s meme-tweet about Biden’s gas prices making him cry funny or in bad taste, it’s obvious this is not real, and a joke. Apparently, people who are found innocent of a crime aren’t allowed to laugh at themselves or make jokes at their own expense EVER AGAIN, or at least that’s what we’re seeing with the Left and their response to this meme.

No, it’s not Lemon Heads.. it’s the burning hole in my pocket thanks to a Joe Biden presidency.. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/UpPvfHEjRv — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022

Funny video by the mememaster known as @derfanzor — Kyle Rittenhouse (@ThisIsKyleR) March 18, 2022

Notice, Kyle did not make the meme, he just shared it. Laughed at HIMSELF and then gave credit to the person who actually made it.

Now, that is funny. — Ryan Petty (@rpetty) March 18, 2022

Unless you’re a Leftist blue-check with a stick firmly stuck up your kiester about everything on this planet.

Case in point:

If I killed another human being–even if it was an accident or I believed it was in self-defense–my life would be destroyed. This sociopath just revealed himself to be the murderer most of us already know he is. Yet the Republican Party embraces him as a hero. https://t.co/xTYpgIscBS — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) March 18, 2022

Remember when Twitter lost its mind over the Trump/CNN wrestling meme? Ok, so we should qualify that and say remember when Lefty Twitter lost its mind over that meme? Yeah … same vibe. Hell, Ron Filipkowski thought the thing was real, calling it a ‘reenactment.’

Sorry but holy crap.

Rittenhouse just put out this video reenacting the crying incident during his trial, while complaining about Biden causing high gas prices. pic.twitter.com/eFRqlyPV5V — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 18, 2022

But then Ron sorta figured it out.

Check out the big brain on RON!

Apparently, this is a meme created using footage from his trial, which Rittenhouse then posted with his comment about Biden and gas prices. — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 18, 2022

Ya’ think?

HA HA HA HA

So he’s admitting it was an act? — Rachel Vindman 🌻 (@natsechobbyist) March 18, 2022

He’s admitting that’s a meme, Rachel.

If you were a Rittenhouse juror, you must feel REALLY special right now, huh?? https://t.co/TZOFfwuAbX — Katie S. Phang (@KatiePhang) March 18, 2022

That Kyle would make fun of himself?

Pretty sure jurors don’t care, either way, Katie.

One has to wonder how any of these people get through their day without being in a constant state of outrage. Don’t find it funny? Ok. That doesn’t mean you lose your mind on Twitter and demand a RETRIAL … oh, did we leave that out? They’re demanding a retrial.

Over a meme.

Yeah, everything is dumb but ESPECIALLY Lefty Twitter.

***

