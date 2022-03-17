Stacey Abrams? Really?

There’s gotta be a, ‘Set phasers to stupid,’ joke here somewhere.

No, we’re even making it up … we COULDN’T make this sort of insane up if we tried.

into my veins pic.twitter.com/ZfQglwsmV8 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) March 17, 2022

Here’s the skinny.

Wait, skinny.

Our bad.

Let’s try that again.

Here’s what’s happening with her on the show.

Yes, that was Stacey Abrams with a cameo on Star Trek Discovery as president of United Earth. A proud Star Trek nerd, Abrams has appeared as a guest on fan shows and has talked extensively about how the show shaped her perspective. #gapol pic.twitter.com/V1HbghDERw — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) March 17, 2022

You know the face you make when you see a person driving alone in their car wearing a mask, and they have a mask hanging on the rearview mirror?

Yup, just made that face.

As you can imagine, this went over … not so great. But it was funny.

Well, at least she can win an election in fantasy land. https://t.co/cS5l8s1E6z — GinaNdTonic (@BGBandita) March 17, 2022

Woof.

So Star Trek supports The Big Lie and destroying democracy by questioning the outcomes of elections? — Damin Toell (@damintoell) March 17, 2022

So the daily in-kind donations to the Abrams campaign from the AJC are joined by in-kind donations from Hollywood. Noted. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 17, 2022

… and she’s still going to lose. Again. — Will Collier (@willcollier) March 17, 2022

I'm sure the decision to use her was exclusively based on her acting capabilities and not Hollywood's desire to influence anything at all. — In Chains (@InChainsInJail) March 17, 2022

Totally.

Did she lose that election too, but still pretend she was president of United Earth? — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 🇨🇦🚚🚚 (@shoveitjack) March 17, 2022

This is exactly why this show fails & why no one is watching. This woman is a racist & a liar & certainly not someone who history will remember kindly. — Mr. Bat-man, PhD 🇨🇦 (@KnightWing19) March 17, 2022

President of the United Earth she AIN’T.

***

