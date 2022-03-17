As Twitchy readers know, Josh Hawley put together a quite frankly terrifying thread about Biden’s SCOTUS pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, and her history of going easy on sex offenders. He actually pointed out that she would let ‘child porn offenders’ off the hook, and highlighted several cases where this was her ruling.

You’d think if Hawley’s accusations were out of line they would just claim he was wrong, with a simple, ‘No, this is incorrect’ sort of response. Instead, they called his thread toxic, got pretty snippy, and claimed he cherry-picked cases. When you think about it, it makes sense since he’s looking for things that could be an issue.

That’s not really cherry-picking, that’s doing his job.

Buckles under the lightest scrutiny?

Where?

By all means, disprove his thread.

We’re all waiting.

Trending

Riiiight.

List those cases, like Josh did.

But but but … TOXIC.

He can’t.

And he knows we know he can’t BUT if we question Ketanji’s record that makes us either A) racist, B) sexist, or C) both.

***

Related:

Eating. Their. OWN. Chris Cuomo throws Don Lemon, Jake Tapper, and Jeffrey Toobin under the BUS in his suit against CNN and WOW

‘Get HELP, bro’: Sister Toldjah DECIMATES douchebag USA Today columnist who cheered destruction of FL lawmaker’s home in brutal back and forth

YIKES: Josh Hawley’s thread on SCOTUS pick Ketanji Brown Jackson shows DISTURBING pattern of her letting child porn offenders ‘off the hook’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Josh HawleyjudgeKetanji Brown JacksonSCOTUSWhite House

Recommended Twitchy Video